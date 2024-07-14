Donna Kelce Joins Cast of Hallmark’s Chiefs Rom-Com

Donna Kelce, mother to NFL execs Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, has joined the solid of Hallmark’s Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story.

A veteran of NFL love tales in her personal proper, Donna, 71, has joined the community’s first NFL-affiliated romantic comedy. The casting information was shared by Hallmark in a press launch on Saturday, July 13.

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and within the sport, becoming a member of the solid of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas film, Vacation Landing: A Chiefs Love Story,” Hallmark stated in an announcement. “Kelce will play Donna, the supervisor of the Kansas Metropolis BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

Mama Kelce unfold the excellent news through Instagram alongside leads Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

Vacation Landing follows Alana Higman (King) a Kansas Metropolis Chiefs superfan who’s seeking to win a “Fan of the Yr” contest. The workforce’s director of fan engagement Derrick (Hynes) is tasked with figuring out whether or not Alana and the Higman clan are the most important supporters in all of Arrowhead Stadium.

The lack of a member of the family’s fortunate hat throws the budding couple into disarray, difficult Alana’s understanding of destiny, future and “her future with Derrick,” per the movie’s logline.

The film is filming this month in areas round Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. The movie is part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas as one in all 40 new films set to premiere over the vacation season.

The movie comes after a whirlwind yr of romance for pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce. The pair started relationship in summer season 2023 and made their relationship official throughout the 2023 NFL season when Swift appeared at Arrowhead to cheer on Travis.

Donna’s star has risen alongside together with her sons, noting in an unique interview with Us Weekly that the newfound fame from her connection to Swift will be “slightly unnerving at occasions.”

“Principally, everyone’s been very, very sort and respectful,” she shared with Us in Might. “Each from time to time, I’ll have someone that runs into the toilet after me, and I’m like, ‘Can we wait till we get out of right here earlier than you are taking my image?’”

As for Hynes, the Landing actor completely instructed Us that he felt the prospect to carry collectively NFL and Hallmark fandoms was “a no brainer.”

“There’s one thing in regards to the two manufacturers,” he stated on Thursday, July 11. “The 2 fandoms are so paralleled and related of their ardour and their purity for what they love. Coming collectively appeared excellent.”