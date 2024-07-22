Donations Flood In For Kamala Harris After Joe Biden Exits Race

The shock information that Joe Biden can be ending his reelection marketing campaign and backing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 election has proved to be a shot within the arm for the Democrats, with the transfer spurring a flood of donations on Sunday night time.

ActBlue, the Democrat-linked fundraising platform, revealed that by Sunday night time, tens of thousands and thousands had been raised from small donors after Biden tweeted his assertion that he was stepping down.

“As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million by way of ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign launch,” the ActBlue official X account tweeted. “This has been the largest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and able to tackle this election.”

That fundraising whole probably topped $50 million by a large margin, with the New York Instances reporting that milestone was crossed, making Sunday the one largest day for on-line Democratic contributions for the reason that 2020 election. Moreover, ActBlue crossed the $14 billion milestone, in whole donations raised because it was based in 2004.

The surge in enthusiasm and donations is in marked distinction to reviews that Democrat donors had turned chilly on Biden since his disastrous efficiency within the first presidential debate, and hypothesis about his future stepped up within the rapid aftermath.