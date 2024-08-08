Donald Trump’s Son Teases ‘Big Crypto Announcement’

Eric Trump, Govt Vice President of the Trump Group and son of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump, has hinted at an imminent, important announcement for the crypto sector on Tuesday. In a publish on X, Eric Trump expressed a newfound ardour for the business: “I’ve really fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi. Keep tuned for a giant announcement…@Trump @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr”.

This revelation was swiftly echoed by his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., who amplified the thrill together with his publish: “Large issues coming. That is the long run!!!” At press time, it was not clear what the announcement might be about.

Connecting The Crypto Dots

These teasers come on the heels of Donald Trump’s participation on the Bitcoin 2024 convention the place he pledged to determine a “strategic nationwide Bitcoin stockpile” with the cash confiscated by the US authorities.

Previous to the convention, there have been sturdy rumors that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may converse alongside Trump on the convention. Nevertheless, the rumor didn’t materialize. However, plainly there was one thing true about this. Donald Trump and Elon Musk will do a “main interview” on Monday night time, as introduced by way of X.

David Bailey, organizer of the convention and a Bitcoin advisor to Trump, commented right this moment by way of X: “What may have been unburdened by what’s.” X person SheBytes requested Bailey straight: “So Elon was the particular visitor that by no means materialized?” Nevertheless, Bailey didn’t reply at press time, leaving many to ponder the implications of what was anticipated versus what’s now deliberate for the interview.

Amidst this backdrop of excessive expectations and main bulletins, the Trump memecoin DJT, which was launched in June on the Solana blockchain amid speculative ties to Barron Trump, noticed a catastrophic worth drop yesterday. The huge sell-off is attributed by some to a “rug pull” by builders related to the challenge.

Remarkably, this sudden crash occurred simply weeks after controversies over the coin’s alleged connections to the previous president, which had been vigorously denied by his representatives. TylerD, a well-liked crypto analyst on X, drew connections between these developments.

“Eric Trump says he has fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi . And teases a giant announcement coming. Apparently, this comes inside 24 hours of the DJT token rugging. A brand new Trump token incoming?” the analyst remarked. His commentary highlights the timing of Eric Trump’s announcement relative to the DJT debacle, stirring speculations about whether or not the forthcoming announcement would possibly contain launching a brand new Trump-affiliated cryptocurrency.

At press time, DJT traded at $0.00051, down greater than -98% from its all-time excessive.

