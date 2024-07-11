Donald Trump To Speak at Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville

President Donald Trump has been formally introduced as a speaker at Bitcoin 2024, the world’s largest Bitcoin convention, happening in Nashville, Tennessee, July 25-27. This announcement marks a major milestone for the occasion, which has earned a popularity for historic information and main trade bulletins.

Bitcoin 2024 is about to construct on the success of the earlier three conferences held in Miami. Bitcoin 2021 made headlines when El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele declared Bitcoin authorized tender. Bitcoin 2022 and Bitcoin 2023 continued the custom, with notable moments together with U.S. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s highly effective speech in help of the Bitcoin trade at Bitcoin 2023.

This 12 months, the convention’s transfer from Miami to Nashville displays its rising prominence. With two U.S. Presidential candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, each slated to talk, Bitcoin 2024 is poised to be a pivotal occasion, doubtlessly shaping the way forward for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency coverage within the U.S.

The inclusion of Donald Trump as a speaker is especially notable given his latest commitments to the Bitcoin neighborhood. Final month, Trump met with main U.S. Bitcoin miners, together with representatives from CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and extra, pledging his help for Bitcoin mining each on the worldwide stage and in Washington, D.C. In Could, Trump stated he would be sure that the way forward for Bitcoin and crypto shall be made within the USA, whereas additionally promising to guard the proper to self-custody to the nation’s 50 million crypto holders, if elected president.

As Trump vies for the presidency, his backing of Bitcoin contrasts sharply with the stance of his opponent, President Joe Biden, who has been much less favorable in direction of the cryptocurrency trade. With Biden but to verify his participation at Bitcoin 2024, the occasion could spotlight the stark variations within the candidates’ approaches to Bitcoin.

