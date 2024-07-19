Donald Trump To Speak At Bitcoin 2024 Conference Despite Assassination Attempt

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Former US President Donald Trump will nonetheless be talking on the Bitcoin 2024 convention regardless of the July 13 assassination try in Pennsylvania.

David Bailey, one of many occasion’s organizers and the CEO of Bitcoin Journal, shared in a July 14 submit on X that he spoke with the president’s group and that Trump is “in good spirits.”

The previous President can also be excited to see everybody on the occasion and “ship a speech that’s heard world wide,” the organizer added.

Bitcoin 2024 One Of The Greatest BTC Conferences

Bitcoin 2024, to be held in Nashville, Tennessee between July 25 and July 27, is likely one of the largest annual Bitcoin conferences globally, and noticed roughly 12,000 folks in attendance final yr.

However there was hypothesis over whether or not Trump would nonetheless take part after a bullet clipped his ear throughout a marketing campaign rally on July 13.

After the failed assassination try, the previous president was rapidly rushed away by the Secret Service in an armored car. The FBI has since recognized the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Elon Musk Questions Whether or not Secret Service Was Incompetent To Permit Taking pictures

Shortly after the taking pictures, tech billionaire and X proprietor Elon Musk questioned in a July 14 submit if the current taking pictures was an indication of the Secret Service’s “excessive incompetence.”

Excessive incompetence or it was deliberate. Both manner, the SS management should resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

He additionally retweeted a submit by X person Jack Poso who requested how a sniper with a full rifle equipment was allowed to “bear crawl onto the closest roof to a presidential nominee.” Musk subsequently known as for the resignation of the Secret Service’s management.

