Donald Trump To Launch Fourth NFT Collection, Reaffirms Support For Crypto Industry

Republican presidential contender Donald Trump plans to launch one other non-fungible token (NFT) assortment in yet one more present of assist for the cryptocurrency business.

In a Bloomberg interview, Trump mentioned that his previous three NFT collections have been “very profitable.”

“I did it 3 times and I’m going to do one other one, as a result of the individuals need me to do one other one,” Trump said. “It’s unbelievable spirit. Stunning.”

Trump launched his first NFT assortment in December 2022, that includes 45,000 digital buying and selling playing cards. This assortment bought out in just a day. Nonetheless, the identical demand was not witnessed within the subsequent releases.

Trump Reaffirms His Help For Crypto

Trump has develop into a significant supporter of the crypto business, and he’ll converse on the Bitcoin 2024 convention later this month.

OFFICIAL: 🇺🇸 DONALD TRUMP TO SPEAK AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST #BITCOIN CONFERENCE THIS MONTH!

Trump reiterated his assist, saying the US authorities wanted to again the crypto business and forestall a possible takeover by China or different nations.

Trump famous that the business had a great basis however was nonetheless in its infancy, including that he didn’t wish to be liable for permitting one other nation to dominate the house.

“It’s a child,” he mentioned. “It’s an toddler proper now. However I don’t wish to be liable for permitting one other nation to take over this sphere. If we don’t do it, China goes to select it up and China’s going to have it.”

Trump additional referred to crypto business gamers he has met at fundraisers as “top-flight individuals.” This comes after his marketing campaign obtained donations from the Kraken and Gemini crypto trade founders.

