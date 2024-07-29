Donald Trump Pledges Strategic Bitcoin Reserve at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville

Talking on the Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville on Saturday, former President Donald Trump made a number of pledges to the Bitcoin neighborhood if elected in 2024. Most notably, Trump stated he would create a strategic nationwide reserve of Bitcoin as an financial asset.

“I pledge to the Bitcoin neighborhood that the day I take the oath of workplace, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ anti-crypto campaign might be over,” “The US would be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

Trump vowed to fireside SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in workplace and appoint a brand new chairman extra pleasant to Bitcoin and crypto. He additionally stated the federal government would preserve 100% of its present Bitcoin reasonably than auctioning it off, slowly increase a nationwide reserve.

“Bitcoin stands for freedom, sovereignty, and independence from authorities coercion and management,” Trump said. “Bitcoin and crypto will skyrocket like by no means earlier than if I’m elected president.”

The previous president’s remarks had been welcomed by the largely libertarian-leaning viewers. Attendee Andrew Campbell advised Wired that he would vote for Trump this time after not doing so in 2016 or 2020. “I believe we have gone too far left, and we have to snap again somewhat and recenter,” he stated.

Trump additionally reaffirmed his pledge to pardon Silk Highway founder Ross Ulbricht on his first day in workplace. Ulbricht is serving a double life sentence plus 40 years with out the opportunity of parole. Trump claimed Bitcoin doesn’t threaten the greenback however reasonably “the present U.S. authorities is threatening the greenback.”

Following Trump’s speech, Bitcoin surged over 3%, hitting its highest value in six weeks.

Impartial presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. additionally spoke on the convention, pledging to construct a 4 million Bitcoin reserve if elected. Trump’s plan doesn’t go as far however nonetheless represents a major embrace of Bitcoin from the Republican nominee.

With Bitcoin changing into a key concern on the 2024 marketing campaign path, Trump is clearly courting the rising Bitcoin and crypto wing inside the GOP. Primarily based on the enthusiastic reception in Nashville, the technique seems efficient in locking down the Bitcoin vote.