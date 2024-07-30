Donald Trump in Chicago: Former president to attend NABJ 2024 convention at 720 South Michigan Avenue in South Loop this week

CHICAGO (WLS) — Former President Donald Trump will attend the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists Conference in Chicago this week, his marketing campaign mentioned on Monday night time.

The conference runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 on the Hilton Chicago, situated at 720 South Michigan Avenue within the South Loop. The NABJ’s web site says the occasion is a convention for journalism training, profession growth, networking and innovation.

Trump’s marketing campaign and NABJ mentioned he’ll take part in a Q &A with political journalists in entrance of an viewers of conference attendees that can think about probably the most urgent points going through the Black neighborhood. It is going to occur at midday Wednesday.

ABC Information Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott will average the occasion with The Faulkner Focus Anchor Harris Faulkner, who can also be a co-host of Outnumbered on FOX Information, and Semafor Political Reporter Kadia Goba.

NABJ mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris was additionally invited to take part on this 12 months’s conference, and her affirmation is pending.

The occasion is not going to be open to most people, however it will likely be live-streamed through NABJ’s YouTube and Fb pages, the group mentioned.

“We sit up for our attendees listening to from former President Trump on the important points our members and their audiences care about most,” mentioned NABJ President Ken Lemon. “Whereas NABJ doesn’t endorse political candidates as a journalism group, we perceive the intense work of our members, and welcome the chance for them to ask the robust questions that can present the truthful solutions Black People need and have to know.”

Trump will then head to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for a rally.

Final week, Trump additionally revealed plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania for the primary time since his tried assassination. The date of that rally has not been introduced.