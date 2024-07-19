Donald Trump Election Victory Odds Reach An All-Time High After Assassination Attempt Even As Politifi Tokens Plunge

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Odds in favor of former US President Donald Trump retaking the White Home soared to an all-time excessive on July 13 whilst political meme cash shed over 3% of their collective market capitalization within the final 24 hours.

The likelihood of Trump successful the 2024 election soared after an assassination try throughout a latest marketing campaign rally, in accordance with Polymarket. That’s seen as nice information for the crypto trade after Trump promised to be ”crypto president” and switch again the anti-crypto stance of the Joe Biden administration.

Donald Trump Defiant After Assassination Try

Photographs of a defiant Trump with blood on his face whereas he pumped his fist within the air and shouting ”battle” circulated on social platforms over the weekend.

This comes as political observers put the highlight on the frailty and gaffes of his opponent and present US President, Joe Biden.

Trump’s election odds simply hit 70%. One more all-time excessive. pic.twitter.com/S2GdqIdetL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 14, 2024

“Sure” shares for a Polymarket contract asking if Trump will win the election surged instantly after the capturing to achieve 70 cents. Which means that the market places the chances of Trump regaining the White Home at 70%.

The chances continued to climb over the previous 24 hours, and stood at 71 cents as of three:42 a.m. EST. In the meantime, “Sure” shares for Biden and Kamala Harris stood at 18 cents and 5 cents, respectively.

Political Meme Cash Linked To Trump Take A Tumble

Meme cash linked to the previous president weren’t capable of publish positive aspects over the previous day of buying and selling. MAGA (TRUMP) slid over 2% whereas MAGA Hat (MAGA) and Doland Tremp (TREMP) suffered respective losses of 18% and 15%.

Greatest political meme cash by market cap (Supply: CoinGecko)

Tremendous Trump (STRUMP) noticed its worth drop greater than 5% all through the previous buying and selling day as effectively. This introduced the meme coin’s worth all the way down to $0.01124.

Jeo Boden (BODEN), a token linked to Biden, managed to document a 24-hour achieve exceeding 7%.

