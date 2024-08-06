Donald Trump appeared on a Kick livestream with Adin Ross, then things got weird

Donald Trump’s presidential marketing campaign took an attention-grabbing detour in the present day as the previous president appeared in a livestream hosted by streamer Adin Ross. The livestream was hosted on Kick and, at its peak, had over 580,000 viewers.

Ross is a streamer identified for courting controversy. On the peak of his recognition on Twitch, he gathered over 7 million followers. He’s hosted influencer Andrew Tate, who’s at the moment going through expenses in Romania for rape and human trafficking. He was repeatedly banned from Twitch for utilizing racial slurs earlier than being completely banned final yr after that includes a chat stream the place customers spammed racial and antisemitic slurs. Ross migrated to the choice streaming web site Kick, the place he continued his antics, which included internet hosting identified white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

The stream with Trump could drive simply as a lot controversy. At one level within the interview, Ross introduced Trump with a Rolex watch. Shortly after gifting him the watch, Ross introduced up Fani Willis, a district lawyer within the state of Georgia, who has filed an indictment in opposition to Trump for alleged election interference through the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve a pal who’s at the moment being handled very unfair by [District Attorney Willis]. He’s a rapper named Younger Thug,” Ross mentioned through the livestream, referencing Willis’ racketeering case in opposition to the rapper. “I used to be simply questioning if there’s a method that we might be sure he will get handled truthful?”

Observers puzzled if Ross was making an attempt to bribe Trump

Donald Trump has a precedent for getting rappers out of sticky authorized conditions. On the finish of his time period in 2021, Trump pardoned the rapper Lil Wayne after he pleaded responsible to unlawful gun possession. He additionally commuted the sentence for rapper Kodak Black, who was sentenced to 46 months after mendacity on federal kinds in an try and buy firearms.

Trump didn’t immediately reply to Ross’ query, saying, “He’s gotta be handled truthful.” As the small print of the stream unfold throughout social media, observers puzzled if Ross was making an attempt to bribe Trump or whether or not accepting such an costly present constituted some type of marketing campaign finance violation.

The 2 continued the livestream with Trump providing one-word feedback on a listing of celebrities and politicians, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Lastly, on the finish of the stream, Ross introduced Trump with one other present: a Tesla Cybertruck with a customized wrap that includes the now well-known image of Trump after he was shot at throughout a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.