Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Face Off on Family Feud

Donald Trump might have refused to do a second debate with Kamala Harris, however Saturday Evening Dwell had one other thought for them to face off yet another time earlier than the election.

Maya Rudolph’s Harris and James Austin Johnson’s Trump met as soon as once more on NBC’s sketch comedy present, solely this time it was on the Household Feud stage with Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey.

“I’m Steve Harvey and I’ve spent the previous 20 years internet hosting each present on TV as my alibi for them Diddy events,” Harvey says. “Now tonight, we bought two political rivals.”

He then proceeded to introduce the Democrats’ facet, which included Harris (Rudolph), Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan), Joe Biden (Dana Carvey) and Douglas Emhoff (Andy Samberg). On the Republicans’ facet, it was Trump (Johnson), J.D. Vance (Bowen Yang), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and a lacking Melania Trump.

“It’s great to be right here, Steve. I like to see a person getting paid tens of millions of {dollars} at his black job,” Harris says after being launched by the host, who additionally identified her all-out media blitz this week, reserving a variety of high-profile interviews. “It’s been a hell of every week. I went on Howard Stern to succeed in the sexy cab drivers. I went on The View for the sexy mothers and I additionally went on the podcast Name Her Daddy as a result of I’ve a message for younger ladies: you’ll want to go to the poll field if you’d like the federal government out your poll field.”

Thompson’s Harvey later moved over to introduce the contestants on the Republican facet, the place he questioned the place Melania Trump was. “It’s so unusual,” Trump says. “I may have sworn she was standing proper beside me about two years in the past.”

They lastly transfer on to the sport, with the primary query being “one thing that you simply maintain in your glove compartment.”

“Steve, look, I used to be raised in a middle-class household. My mom raised my sister and me, all proper. She labored onerous and saved up and we had a second mom too,” Harris says as Harvey makes an attempt to get her again on observe: “OK, did that mom have a glove aside?”

Rudolph’s Harris lastly answered the query, saying, “Oh, a Glock, Steve. An enormous ole Glock.” And the Democrats bought management of the Household Feud board.

Samberg’s Emhoff was subsequent and in some way bought their workforce one other level, saying, “I can’t prime that. It was so good. I’ll go along with the identical reply. Steve, a Glock.” Nevertheless it went downhill after with Gaffigan’s Walz and Carvey’s Biden’s solutions.

The Republicans then had an opportunity to steal, with Harvey going to Trump first. “Properly, Steve, I’ve by no means ridden within the entrance seat of vehicles so this query could be very unfair,” the previous president says earlier than occurring an extended rant.

Thompson’s Harvey lastly yells, “Present me dementia,” however that wasn’t one of many solutions on the board, so the Democrats gained the sport.

Ariana Grande returned to Studio 8H on Saturday to host SNL for the second time after making her internet hosting debut in 2016. She was additionally the musical visitor on Josh Brolin’s episode final season. Stevie Nicks was this week’s musical visitor.

The Depraved star kicked off her monologue by emphasizing that she was “simply internet hosting. I’m not gonna make this about me. I’m simply gonna have enjoyable, take it straightforward and, yeah, I’m simply gonna maintain it low key.”

However Grande, in truth, didn’t maintain it low key and broke out in music, with included impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani. Yang additionally joined her onstage at one level, carrying a basic Wizard of Oz costume of Glinda. “Bowen, didn’t anyone let you know? We minimize the Depraved sketch,” Grande says.

“The opposite very last thing I’m not gonna do is deliver out some scorching dancers to do some insanely excessive kicks,” Grande sings as dancers be part of her onstage. The “We Can’t Be Buddies” artist continues to flex her vocals, singing, “In the event you’re in search of a diva, don’t look over right here. ‘Trigger tonight, I’m protecting it low key.”