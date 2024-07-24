Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau, did they break 50?

What occurs when one of the polarizing figures on this planet of golf companions with one of the polarizing figures on this planet, interval?

Science tells us sure poles will be attracted to one another and join, which appears to be the case with U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and former President Donald Trump, who put collectively a stable spherical of golf however fell one shot wanting DeChambeau’s final aim in his newest episode of “Break 50” — a recurring function on his YouTube Channel.

“That is going to be one of many best rounds of golf ever performed,” Trump stated in a blast of pre-round trumpeting.

Stunned? Did not assume so. 

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau, two years ago at Bedminster.

Undecided if the sport’s historians will ever listing it alongside Nicklaus-Watson at Turnberry, and even Xander Schauffle’s Sunday 65 this previous weekend at Troon, however frankly, quirkiness apart, DeChambeau and Trump, at Trump’s New Jersey course in Bedminster, was watchable in its personal approach, and dare we are saying dramatic?

