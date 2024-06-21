Donald Sutherland’s Cause of Death: Everything We Know

Actor Donald Sutherland has died, and his reason for dying has been revealed as “a protracted sickness,” in keeping with a press release from his expertise company.

The star of “The Starvation Video games” collection, “M*A*S*H” and extra died at age 88 on June 20, 2024, Artistic Artists Company advised NBC Information.

“Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland died at the moment in Miami, Florida after a protracted sickness,” the assertion learn. It didn’t disclose any extra particulars about his reason for dying.

Sutherland’s son Kiefer, 57, a well known actor in his personal proper, additionally confirmed his father had died in a publish on X, previously referred to as Twitter.

The “24” star shared outdated photograph along with his father, writing alongside it: “With a heavy coronary heart, I let you know that my father, Donald Sutherland, has handed away. I personally suppose some of the necessary actors within the historical past of movie. By no means daunted by a task, good, dangerous or ugly. He liked what he did and did what he liked, and one can by no means ask for greater than that. A life properly lived.”

Sutherland is survived by his spouse, Francine Racette, his 5 kids — sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus and Kiefer, and daughter Rachel — and 4 grandchildren.

Donald Sutherland’s reason for dying

Sutherland’s dying adopted “a protracted sickness,” in keeping with the assertion from his expertise company. The actor was 88 years outdated. No different data has been shared publicly but.

What illness did Donald Sutherland have?

Sutherland died after a “lengthy sickness,” a press release mentioned, but it surely didn’t specify the character of his situation.

As a baby, Sutherland suffered from a number of ailments, together with hepatitis, rheumatic fever and polio, The New York Instances reported. Because of this, one in every of his legs was shorter than the opposite.

Sutherland’s most well-known motion pictures

The assertion from Sutherland’s expertise company mirrored on a few of of his most iconic film and TV roles.

“Born in Saint John, Canada, Sutherland’s break-through performances within the 1967 movie ‘The Soiled Dozen’ and Robert Altman’s ‘M*A*S*H’ catapulted him into the general public eye,” the assertion learn. “All through his six-decade profession, the famend actor starred in such iconic movies as ‘Klute,’ ‘Kelly’s Heroes,’ ‘Don’t Look Now,’ ‘Strange Folks,’ ‘JFK,’ ‘The Eye of The Needle,’ ‘Fellini’s Casanova,’ ‘1900,’ ‘The Starvation Video games’ collection, and ‘Advert Astra,’ amongst others.”

“In 2017 he obtained an Honorary Award from the Academy,” the assertion continued. “Sutherland received a Golden Globe for the tv film ‘Path to Warfare,’ an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his efficiency within the mini-series ‘Citizen X.’ His intensive tv credit additionally embrace ‘The Undoing,’ ‘Belief,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ ‘Soiled Attractive Cash,’ and ‘The Pillars of the Earth,’ together with many others.”

Maybe his most well-known, latest function, in “The Starvation Video games” movies, Sutherland performed President Coriolanus Snow, a personality additionally portrayed by Tom Blyth within the 2023 prequel “The Starvation Video games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

Blyth shared a message on Instagram on June 20 honoring his life.

“Donald Sutherland happened as near mastering the craft of performing as anybody will get,” Blyth wrote. “So many genius performances. I by no means had the dignity of understanding him personally, but it surely was the dignity of a lifetime to observe in his footsteps. Thanks sir for birthing one of many nice film characters of all time.”

Sutherland’s former co-star Jane Fonda additionally shared some reminiscences of working with him on the crime-thriller “Klute.”

“I’m shocked to listen to that Donald Sutherland has died,” she captioned an Instagram publish. “He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we liked working collectively. On this photograph we’re on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula. Donald was a superb actor and a fancy man who shared fairly just a few adventures with me, such because the FTA Present, an anti-Vietnam conflict tour that carried out for 60,000 lively responsibility troopers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I’m heartbroken.”