Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

The Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, star of movies together with The Starvation Video games and Do not Look Now, has died at 88 after a protracted sickness.

His son, the actor Kiefer Sutherland, mentioned: “With a heavy coronary heart, I inform you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has handed away. I personally assume probably the most vital actors within the historical past of movie.

“By no means daunted by a job, good, dangerous or ugly. He liked what he did and did what he liked, and one can by no means ask for greater than that. A life properly lived.”

Sutherland had nearly 200 credit to his title in a profession spanning greater than half a century.

The information was met with an outpouring of help and tributes.

Actor Rob Lowe, who starred alongside Sutherland within the miniseries Salem’s Lot, known as his former co-star “certainly one of our biggest actors”.

“It was my honor to work with him a few years in the past, and I’ll always remember his charisma and talent,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

Cary Elwes, a co-star within the 2001 tv movie Rebellion, mentioned he was “devastated” by Sutherland’s demise.

“Our hearts are breaking for you,” he advised Kiefer in an Instagram message. “So grateful to have recognized [and] labored with him. Sending our love.