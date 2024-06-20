Don Omar Now Cancer Free

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) — Simply days after revealing that he had been identified with most cancers, reggaetón pioneer Don Omar introduced that he was now cancer-free.

“At the moment I wakened cancer-free and grateful. Thanks in your good needs, prayers and 1000’s of messages. My operation was a hit and now I’ve to get well,” he shared in an Instagram publish.

Omar disclosed that he was being handled for most cancers final week, together with a photograph of his arm with a hospital ID band round his wrist. On the time, he didn’t present particulars about the kind of most cancers or what remedy he was present process.

Following the announcement that the operation to deal with his well being situation had been profitable, Omar shared one other considerably cryptic remark, noting: “In the end, I’ll inform you a couple of miracle with premeditation and treachery. For now, thanks in your prayers, I’m going residence to relaxation.”

Omar is lined up for the second leg of his U.S. tour in August, beginning on August seventh in Oakland and concluding in Belmont Park, New York, on September fifteenth.