Domino’s® New Craveable Brand Refresh Makes You Say “Mmm”

New look, feel, sound and even the voice of Shaboozey, make every aspect of the brand as delicious as its pizza

Highlights:

The largest pizza company in the world is blending its heritage with a more playful, modern look and sound to reach the next generation of pizza lovers.

You can’t say “Domino’s” without saying “mmm”: Domino’s is baking craveability into its jingle – “Dommmino’s ™ .”

.” Domino’s bolder, brighter colors, boxes and font are paired with the same delicious pizza customers already love.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is launching its first brand refresh in 13 years, with the goal of making every aspect of the brand as craveable as what’s inside the box. The brand took inspiration from its past and present, and transformed it into modernized elements that will better reach current and future pizza lovers. Refreshed elements include hotter, more delicious colors, a bolder typeface and graphics, music that makes you hum along to familiar hits, brighter packaging and even a new name-bending jingle, “Dommmino’s,” brought to life by the voice of five-time GRAMMY ® nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey. The new look and feel will roll out over the coming months across the U.S. and multiple international markets, with touchpoints including: TV and digital advertising, dominos.com, Domino’s ordering app, boxes, print materials, in-store graphics, and team member gear.

Domino’s is launching a brand refresh with brighter colors, a new font, bold packaging, new team member gear and for the first time ever, a jingle – “Dommmino’s” – recorded by five-time GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey. Domino’s will launch new promotional, optional T-shirts for team members, featuring the playful language “Dommmino’s: you can’t say Domino’s without saying mmm,” in celebration of the brand refresh. Select stores across the U.S. will also feature newer, bolder team member aprons and hats. Domino’s new packaging will feature a more simple, bright and eye-catching design overall, while boxes will better embody the brand’s iconic logo.

“Over the past decade, we became known as a technology company that happens to sell pizza,” said Kate Trumbull , Domino’s executive vice president – global chief marketing officer. “But with our Hungry for MORE strategy, we’re bringing the focus back to making and delivering the most delicious products and experience, which is what Domino’s customers really want. Rather than launching a more traditional tagline, we’re baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand as a reminder of this relentless focus. You literally can’t say ‘Domino’s’ without saying ‘mmm.'”

Updated Brand Elements

Name-Bending Jingle: Rather than bolting on a tagline like many brands, Domino’s is launching a new audio and visual expression of its name, which it calls a “Cravemark,” designed to be memorable, fun to mimic, and brought to life by one of the most craveable voices in music today: Shaboozey. “Pizza is that one food that brings everyone together – different people and generations and cultures – and no one does it better than Domino’s,” said Shaboozey. “It was a fun challenge to be the voice for the most craveable food.”

Rather than bolting on a tagline like many brands, Domino’s is launching a new audio and visual expression of its name, which it calls a “Cravemark,” designed to be memorable, fun to mimic, and brought to life by one of the most craveable voices in music today: Shaboozey. Brighter Packaging : Perhaps Domino’s most important new element is an updated suite of boxes, putting the brand’s iconic logo into customers’ hands with a simple approach that is designed to be vibrant and instantly recognizable. Domino’s signature Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust boxes will also showcase a more premium, indulgent feel with an exclusive black and metallic gold take on its logo.

Perhaps Domino’s most important new element is an updated suite of boxes, putting the brand’s iconic logo into customers’ hands with a simple approach that is designed to be vibrant and instantly recognizable. Domino’s signature Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust boxes will also showcase a more premium, indulgent feel with an exclusive black and metallic gold take on its logo. Hotter Colors: Domino’s is keeping its iconic red and blue, but evolving them into the hottest version of each, as a nod to the melty heat of a pizza pulled fresh from the oven.

Domino’s is keeping its iconic red and blue, but evolving them into the hottest version of each, as a nod to the melty heat of a pizza pulled fresh from the oven. Bolder Font : The brand’s new font, “Domino’s Sans,” will be thicker and doughier, with perfect circles and semi circles in nod to pizza, with lots of personality baked right in!

The brand’s new font, “Domino’s Sans,” will be thicker and doughier, with perfect circles and semi circles in nod to pizza, with lots of personality baked right in! Additional Updates: The brand refresh also brings vibrancy to dominos.com and the ordering app, with more youthful team member gear, in-store graphics, as well as brighter digital and print materials. The refresh will also help define how Domino’s launches bolder menu innovations and more modern consumer-facing elements in the future.

“Most companies rebrand themselves when they’re struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves,” said Trumbull. “It’s vibrant, it’s bold, and it’s fun. It’s pizza!”

About Domino’s Pizza ®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $19.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 15, 2025 . Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2025. In the U.S. , Domino’s generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

About Shaboozey

5X GRAMMY ® nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey is building his own world, carving his lane in the alternative country and hip-hop space. Born to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in the small town of Woodbridge, VA , the multi-faceted artist grew up on an eclectic mix of music encompassing classic hip-hop and R&B, country and blues icons like Johnny Cash , Kenny Rogers , Garth Brooks , and Lead Belly, to master lyricists, such as Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen . A true crossover artist, he began his epic rise to stardom with two standout features on Beyoncé ‘s COWBOY CARTER—the only artist with multiple appearances on the album. His latest body of work, the critically acclaimed masterpiece Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200 and was praised by The New York Times for “bring[ing] hip-hop grit to country” and by Rolling Stone for “honoring country tradition and moving it forward.” The album’s breakthrough anthem, the RIAA-Diamond certified “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” holds the record for the longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 while also topping Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay Chart, and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. The single has accumulated over a billion streams across DSPs and made history, making Shaboozey the first Black male artist to simultaneously top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Hot 100. In conjunction with the release, Shaboozey received major critical recognition and a wide array of nominations at the GRAMMY Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards , Country Music Association Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards, along with wins at the Billboard Music Awards and People’s Choice Country Awards. Continuing to raise the bar with each release, his follow-up single “Good News” earned Shaboozey his second #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. Staying true to his Virginian roots, Shaboozey strives to continue the region’s long-standing tradition of prolific creativity, this time by expanding the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing modern Americana to a global audience. His debut headline Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going tour sold out in every market and he played arenas nationwide as part of Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken tour. He is currently embarking on his 2025 The Great American Roadshow Tour.

