Dolphins Force Pair of Turnovers, Fall 24-3 to Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins compelled two turnovers and recorded three sacks, however the robust defensive effort was not sufficient to beat the Seattle Seahawks in a 24-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Discipline.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, in his first common season begin since Week 18 of the 2022 season, accomplished 13-of-19 passes for 107 yards. He left the sport within the third quarter and was later dominated out with a chest damage. Quarterback Tim Boyle, making his first look with the Dolphins, changed Thompson and completed 7-of-13 for 79 yards.

Seattle scored on the primary drive of the sport after quarterback Geno Smith linked with large receiver Tyler Lockett for a achieve of 18 yards to set the Seahawks up in Dolphins territory. Kicker Jason Myers then nailed a 56-yard area objective to present Seattle a 3-0 lead with 10:49 left within the firstquarter.

After a missed 57-yard area objective by Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, the Seahawks utilized a mix of their dashing and passing assaults to shortly drive down the sector. A four-yard landing run by working again Zach Charbonnet put the Dolphins in an early 10-point deficit.

Following a 51-yard punt by Jake Bailey, Miami’s protection got here up with a key turnover.

On third-and-15 from Seattle’s five-yard line, Smith – whereas being pressured by Miami’s cross rush – was picked off by cornerback Kader Kohou on a cross that was meant for and tipped into the air by Charbonnet. Beginning the next offensive drive on Seattle’s six-yard line, the Dolphins had been unable to totally capitalize on the sector place, settling for a 23-yard area objective.

Seattle prolonged its result in 17-3 on the final play of the primary quarter, as Smith linked with Metcalf downfield for a 71-yard landing – the one play of the explosive scoring drive.

The Dolphins recorded their second takeaway of the sport with 0:46 left within the third quarter after defensive deal with Zach Sieler intercepted a cross that was tipped by defensive deal with Calais Campbell.

Taking on at their very own 48-yard line, Boyle led the Dolphins on an 11-play, 50-yard drive to Seattle’s two-yard line however got here away with out factors after an incomplete fourth-down cross that was meant for working again De’Von Achane.

Each groups had been scoreless till the 4:55 mark of the fourth quarter, when Charbonnet crossed the pylon for a second time on a 10-yard run, sealing Seattle’s victory.

Achane was the chief of the Dolphins’ floor recreation with 30 yards on 11 carries. Rookie working again Jaylen Wright had his most efficient day as a professional, dashing for 17 yards on his two makes an attempt.

Huge receiver Tyreek Hill led Miami’s pass-catchers with 40 yards on three catches. Wideout Jaylen Waddle posted a team-high 4 receptions for 26 yards, and receiver Dee Eskridge caught one cross for 30 yards – Miami’s longest play from scrimmage – in his Dolphins debut. Eskridge performed three seasons for the Seahawks from 2021–23.

Security Jordan Poyer and former Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks paved the best way for Miami’s protection with a team-high 9 tackles, whereas cornerback Jalen Ramsey led all gamers with a game-high two tackles for loss. Defensive deal with Da’Shawn Hand recorded his first sack as a Dolphin on the primary drive of the sport, whereas Sieler and Campbell every added a sack of their ownin the second and third quarter, respectively.