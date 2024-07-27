Dolphins agree with QB Tua Tagovailoa on a 4-year, $212M contract extension, AP source says

The Miami Dolphins have agreed with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a four-year contract extension valued at a franchise-record $212.4 million, an individual with information of the deal mentioned Friday.

At a mean of $53.1 million per 12 months, Tagovailoa will rank third within the NFL in quarterback pay behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The deal contains $167 million assured, eighth most amongst quarterbacks, mentioned the particular person, who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t at liberty to publicy focus on the main points.

ESPN first reported the extension, attributing the phrases to the company that represents Tagovailoa, Athletes First.

The Dolphins didn’t announce the extension, although the crew did submit a video of Tagovailoa on social media Friday afternoon.

Tagovailoa was nonetheless enjoying underneath the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth general number of the 2020 draft. Tagovailoa was on the lookout for a contract much like these signed by Burrow and Justin Herbert, who had been drafted the identical 12 months. After their rookie offers, Burrow and Herbert signed multiyear contracts in extra of $200 million.

All through negotiations, Tagovailoa participated within the crew’s offseason exercises and participated in components of the primary few days of coaching camp. He was a full participant on Friday.

Tagovailoa, who sustained a number of concussions his first three NFL seasons, positioned himself for an enormous pay bump with an injury-free and productive 2023. He threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards.

The Dolphins reached the postseason however had been eradicated within the first spherical by eventual Tremendous Bowl champion Kansas Metropolis, extending to 24 years their stretch with out a playoff win.

The contract extension will hold Tagovailoa with Miami via 2028.

