Dollywood hit by flooding; 1 person injured

At the least one individual was injured after Dollywood was hit by flash flooding following a powerful thunderstorm over the weekend, based on the theme park.

In line with a put up from the park on social media, a powerful storm moved in on Sunday. Park friends had been directed to security throughout the storm by Dollywood staff, with the assistance of Pigeon Forge police and hearth departments.

The Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Morristown issued a flash flood warning for Pigeon Forge on Sunday. The company stated the principle concern is localized flooding attributable to considerable moisture and repeated heavy rainfall. Extra sturdy to extreme storms are potential within the space Tuesday by means of Thursday night time.

One minor harm has been reported to date, Dollywood stated within the put up, though the park didn’t elaborate if the harm was from an worker or a park visitor.

Dollywood is partially owned by Dolly Parton, and is situated in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, simply over 30 miles southwest of Knoxville.

Is Dollywood open?Following torrential downpours, flash flooding on the theme park

Crews cleansing up in flooding’s aftermath, park set to reopen Monday

Cleanup crews have been deployed to the park following the storm and the flash flood, and the park stated it’s “supporting” friends whose automobiles had been affected by the climate.

Dollywood is at present scheduled to reopen for enterprise Monday at midday.