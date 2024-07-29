Dollywood hit by flooding; 1 person injured

At the least one individual was injured after Dollywood was hit by flash flooding following a powerful thunderstorm over the weekend, based on the theme park.

In line with a put up from the park on social media, a powerful storm moved in on Sunday. Park friends had been directed to security throughout the storm by Dollywood staff, with the assistance of Pigeon Forge police and hearth departments.

The Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Morristown issued a flash flood warning for Pigeon Forge on Sunday. The company stated the principle concern is localized flooding attributable to considerable moisture and repeated heavy rainfall. Extra sturdy to extreme storms are potential within the space Tuesday by means of Thursday night time.

One minor harm has been reported to date, Dollywood stated within the put up, though the park didn’t elaborate if the harm was from an worker or a park visitor.

