Dolly Parton Donating $1M Toward Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Dolly Parton is lending a serving to hand to the victims of the devastating Hurricane Helene.

The singer introduced Friday that she, alongside along with her corporations, will companion with Walmart to offer donations to help these impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Parton made the announcement at a Walmart in Newport, Tennessee.

“I’m positive plenty of you questioning the place I’ve been,” Parton mentioned in the course of the occasion. “Everyone’s saying, ‘The place’s Dolly?’ Nicely, I’ve been like everyone else attempting to soak up all the things occurring, attempting to determine all the perfect methods to do that.”

Parton, who’s a Sevierville, Tennessee, native, went on to say, “I go searching, and suppose these are my mountains, these are my valleys. These are my rivers flowing like a stream… These are my folks and that is my dwelling.”

She continued, “Keep in mind once we had the fires, everyone pitched in, tried to do all the things that they might. And so I actually suppose that it is a time for me to step up once more for all of us to step up and do what we are able to. As we speak, I wished to announce that from myself personally simply from my very own checking account, I’m donating one million {dollars} in the present day, however there’s rather a lot to be executed, and we’re looking for different methods to even elevate extra funds.”

Along with Parton’s private donation, the singer introduced that by way of her enterprise enterprises — Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Present, and the Dollywood Basis — one other $1 million donation will likely be matched and made to the Mountain Methods Basis nonprofit.

“But additionally with my Dollywood corporations and all of the folks I’m concerned with… we’ve added one other million {dollars} to that $1 million so we’re beginning out with little chunk and like I mentioned we’re looking for different new methods to generate profits trigger it’s going to take some huge cash, as you recognize. And it’s going to take a very long time. There’s nonetheless a lot extra to do.”

“I’m completely with you as a result of I’m a part of you. I like you,” Parton mentioned.

The donation marks one other philanthropic effort from the legendary nation singer. In 2020, Parton donated $1 million towards vaccine analysis at Vanderbilt College, which aided in funding Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In 2021, she donated towards aid efforts for these impacted by the flooding in Center Tennessee, and in 2016, she launched the My Individuals Fund which aided households impacted by the Tennessee wildfires in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Parton additionally launched the Creativeness Library in 1995, a guide gifting program that mails books to kids from beginning to age 5 no matter their household’s earnings.