Dogwifhat Price Prediction: WIF Plunges 4% As Analysts Say This P2E DOGE Rival Might Be The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Dogwifhat worth plunged 4% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $2.4929 as of 01:19 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that climbed 3%.

The WIF worth dump comes as the general meme coin sector’s market capitalization slumped by greater than 5%

Whole #crypto market cap is down 3.6% to $2.43T at present as #Bitcoin falls under $65K 🔴 Are you shopping for, promoting, or HODL-ing? pic.twitter.com/1kxPzpvZ3f — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 25, 2024

Dogwifhat Value Prediction

The Dogwifhat worth is buying and selling with a bearish bias, recording decrease highs because it consolidates inside a falling wedge sample. This technical chart sample is taken into account a considerably bullish reversal sample that’s confirmed when the value breaks above the higher development line.

From the chart under, it may be seen that the falling wedge chart sample has but to be confirmed, because the altcoin stays under the higher boundary of the wedge. If it does, then merchants ought to look ahead to the revenue goal of a falling wedge.

That is decided by including the utmost distance between the higher and decrease development strains to the breakout level, which is a 126% climb north.

Wanting on the Relative Power Index (RSI), this momentum indicator is properly above the imply stage of fifty. The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can be nonetheless in constructive territory and holds properly above the sign line (orange band). This exhibits the bulls have the capability to get better the market.

Merchants trying to get forward of the possible 126% climb ought to in all probability look ahead to a secure candlestick shut above the wedge’s higher trendline.

GeckoTerminal: WIF/USD 1-day chart

Alternatively, if the bears have their manner, the Dogwifhat worth may lengthen the autumn in the direction of the decrease trendline of the technical formation. A break and shut under the $1.5131 threshold would negate the possibilities of a bullish reversal.

Because the WIF worth falls, so the PlayDoge (PLAY) presale continues to move north, prompting influential crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury to say the brand new Dogecoin spinoff may be the following meme coin to 10x after launch.

Promising Different To Dogwifhat

PLAY is the powering token for the PlayDoge ecosystem. The undertaking is a mobile-based P2E sport that transforms the enduring Doge meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet.

PlayDoge brings the legendary Tamagotchi digital pet idea into the brand new digital financial system of crypto. Ecosystem members play via basic 8-bit side-scrolling adventures whereas embracing 90s nostalgia to earn crypto.

You take pleasure in financial incentives primarily based on how properly you take care of your pet.

The undertaking runs on the BNB chain, delivering advantages reminiscent of decrease charges and sooner transactions. The BNB chain can be well-known for ecosystem assist, interoperability, scalability, and neighborhood adoption.

PlayDoge’s good contract has undergone a full audit performed by SolidProof, guaranteeing potential buyers trust within the undertaking’s safety.

If you need to affix buyers who’ve already pumped greater than $5.8 million into the undertaking, you should buy PLAY tokens now for $0.00522.

However with that price set to extend in just a little greater than a day, don’t wait too lengthy and face a better worth.

Go to and purchase PlayDoge right here.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest Launch On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

