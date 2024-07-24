Dogwifhat Price Prediction: WIF Hits Monthly High After 58% Surge In A Week, But Traders Say This Pepe 2.0 Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Dogwifhat value surged 8% within the final 24 hours and 58% in per week to commerce at $2.45 as of three.39 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 61% to $640.6 million.

The pump helped the token return to the highest 50 cryptos by market capitalization in forty third spot with a market cap of $2.39 billion.

It is usually the fourth-largest meme coin, simply behind Pepe in third place, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

The token’s surge comes as a part of a rally seen throughout the trade, which allowed most meme cash to expertise a powerful value increase. Sentiment surrounding the sector stays overwhelmingly constructive.

Dogwifhat Worth Prediction

The Dogwifhat value has seen an enormous surge prior to now week, most of which passed off during the last 5 days. Nevertheless, the surge was interrupted earlier as we speak when the token hit a resistance at $2.50.

The barrier rejected its value barely, inflicting it to drop down towards a help at $2.40, which might be able to cease it from descending additional.

In line with the venture’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth, the worth drop seemingly got here as a consequence of quite a few merchants shifting to take. The RSI reveals whether or not treaders are overwhelmingly shopping for or promoting, and the drop in its worth means that many have seemingly waited till the venture hit $2.5, earlier than they began promoting to take revenue.

Because of this, the RSI worth went from 70 towards the impartial space at round 50. Now, it will depend on the merchants whether or not it is going to proceed to sink, or if it’d bounce again up in hours to return.

One constructive factor is that the venture’s Bollinger bands nonetheless stay large, with the worth at present being midway between the higher and decrease bands. Beforehand, through the bullish momentum, the worth was pushing the higher band additional up, however now, it feels extra balanced midway between the 2.

This additionally means that the market has not turned strongly bearish however relatively that it’d discover sure stability. This additional means that the present WIF value drop may solely be a short correction, which could permit the meme coin’s worth to climb again once more if merchants transfer in to purchase the dip.

Promising Alternate options to dogwifhat

Whereas there’s a good probability that WIF may see a rebound within the hours to return, merchants wanting to determine the following large meme cash stars may wish to take into account a brand new Pepe spinoff that’s in presale.

It’s referred to as Pepe Unchained (PEPU) and it’s already raised over $4.3 million. PEPU is a brand new meme coin that’s a extra superior model of Pepe — one which managed to get “unchained” and shed the restrictions of the Ethereum community.

This comes from the truth that the venture launched its personal Layer-2 blockchain on high of Ethereum, thus liberating itself from its shackles. There aren’t any lengthy ready instances or excessive transaction charges like people who ceaselessly afflict the Ethereum community.

Pepe is making ready to launch his personal Layer 2 blockchain resolution quickly: 🧠 Instantaneous bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain

🧠 Lowest transaction charges

🧠 100x quicker transaction speeds in comparison with ETH

🧠 Devoted Block Explorer Prepare to affix the longer term with Pepe Unchained! ⛓️🐸 pic.twitter.com/9gxNnddMyq — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 18, 2024

Because of its L2 chain, Pepe Unchained is quick and low cost, however it’s nonetheless technically in Ethereum’s ecosystem, which permits it to benefit from the bigger and older blockchain’s security measures.

As such, it managed to safe one of the best of each worlds, all whereas sporting the title of one of many largest and most profitable meme cash available in the market.

Its ICO has been praised by merchants and specialists, together with the favored crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury. He speculated that the token has 10x potential after it launches.

PEPU tokens promote for less than $0.0085277. Be a part of the venture earlier than a value hike in a bit greater than a day to get one of the best value attainable.

Go to the official PEPU web site right here with ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit score/debit playing cards.

