Dogwifhat Price Plunges 13% Amid A Flash Crypto Crash As Traders Rush To Buy This Solana Rival Amid A FOMO Frenzy With Only Hours Left

The Dogwifhat value plunged 13% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $1.55 as of 03:43 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 81% to $564 million.

This comes amid a flash crypto crash, with the crypto market’s market capitalization slumping 4% within the final 24 hours to a $2.3 trillion. BTC, ETH, and SOL are down 4%, 5%, and 5%, respectively.

Dogwifhat Worth On A Bearish Pattern – Might The Bulls Handle A Bullish Pattern Reversal?

The Dogwifhat value has negated all of the bullish sentiments, with the token falling from the $3.5 resistance zone to coming into a falling wedge sample, in response to information from GeckoTerminal.

WIF at the moment trades beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs), confirming the sustained bearish development.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) trades down beneath the 30-oversold degree, which reveals that sellers have an higher hand, because the RSI trades at 26.

If the bears maintain this development, the worth of Dogwifhat evaluation reveals that the bears might push the token additional to the following assist zone round $1.44.

Nonetheless, with the token being oversold, the bulls might make the most of this to stage a buyback marketing campaign, which might drive the token above the wedge, as they aim $3.5.

In the meantime, traders are speeding to purchase new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) earlier than its presale ends tomorrow, June 25, at 6 p.m. UTC.

#Sealana has obtained some massive information for y’all at the moment! 🦭🍻 After an extended evening of consuming, doin’ American $SEAL issues 🇺🇸 and blacking out! 😵 He awakened with some actual psychological readability and made the decision that the #Presale‘s gonna finish on June twenty fifth at 6 pm UTC! ⏰ You recognize what that… pic.twitter.com/va7W8abVjb — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 6, 2024

Solana Meme Coin Sealana Luggage Extra Than $5 Million In Presale – Solely A Few Hours Left

Sealana relies on a chubby seal within the Solana Sea who spends all day at his laptop, gorging on chips and canned tuna whereas looking for the following massive Solana meme coin.

The character, as soon as smooth and agile, is now messy and overweight, pushed by an insatiable urge for food for junk meals.

What higher solution to present your love of Lambos, Large Positive factors & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to point out for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s finest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

The token has skyrocketed previous $5 million in funds raised, placing it in a robust place to compete with high Solana meme cash like BONK, WIF, and BOME after its imminent launch.

In keeping with Crypto Boy, a well-liked crypto analyst and YouTuber, SEAL has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

After the conclusion of its ICO in about 26 hours, tokens will probably be airdropped to traders, with the distribution occasion reportedly going down on June 27.

To take part within the presale, go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here. They value $0.022 every.

