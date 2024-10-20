Dogs dressed to the nines for annual New York City Halloween event

NEW YORK (AP) — Costumed pups have been dressed up in bow ties, wigs and shades on the annual Tompkins Sq. Halloween Canine Parade in New York Metropolis.

The parade in Manhattan’s East Village drew hundreds of onlookers Saturday to look at canines dressed of their most interesting in Halloween apparel stroll, or journey, alongside Avenue A.

One little canine poked its head from a far-too-large yellow swimsuit jacket, and one other sported a pompadour and drove a tiny sizzling rod out of “Grease.” Two extra have been wearing sizzling canine costumes and one canine portrayed Glinda the nice witch from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The favored parade started 34 years in the past to lift cash for the Tompkins Sq. Park canine run, town’s first and largest canine run.