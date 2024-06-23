Dog Days Over? Robinhood Moves 2.2 Trillion Shiba Inu Amidst Cooling Meme Market

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin Killer,” is going through uneven waters. A current colossal switch by Robinhood, a number one crypto alternate, has given jitters to SHIB fanatics, elevating questions on the way forward for meme cash.

Robinhood’s Mysterious SHIB Shuffle

Late on June twentieth, Robinhood transferred a staggering 2.2 trillion SHIB tokens, valued at roughly $40 million on the time. This maneuver has analysts scratching their heads, with some speculating it may very well be a prelude to a bigger SHIB sell-off by the alternate.

Whereas Robinhood stays tight-lipped in regards to the switch’s function, its present holdings paint an fascinating image. The platform boasts a whopping 44 trillion SHIB tokens, making it the third-largest holding in its digital asset portfolio, solely surpassed by giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This immense SHIB stockpile suggests Robinhood is catering to a powerful buyer demand for the meme coin.

Meme Coin Mania: Fading Fad Or Future Drive?

Nevertheless, the outlook for meme cash like SHIB seems lower than rosy. CryptoQuant, a distinguished blockchain analysis platform, suggests the meme coin craze is likely to be waning. Ki Younger Ju, CryptoQuant’s CEO, predicts a shift in focus from “meme-based playing” again to fundamentals, just like traits noticed a couple of years in the past.

SHIB market cap presently at $10.5 billion. Chart: TradingView

This aligns with a broader decline in meme coin dominance. Ju factors to November 2022 as the height, highlighting a dramatic drop since. Whereas March 2024 provided a glimmer of hope with a cycle peak of $56 billion for meme cash, it wasn’t sufficient to reclaim the all-time excessive dominance.

SHIB itself displays this decline. The token reached a yearly excessive of $0.000044 in early March however has since plummeted a staggering 80% from its all-time peak of $0.000086 in October 2021. As of as we speak, SHIB trades at a meager $0.000017, down almost 30% in simply the final two weeks.

SHIB Military Stays Sturdy Regardless of The Downturn

Regardless of the bearish sentiment, SHIB retains some optimistic points. It stays a top-10 contender by world market capitalization, signifying a powerful group presence. The devoted SHIB Military, as Shiba Inu fanatics name themselves, continues to champion the token’s utility circumstances past its meme standing.

Supply: CoinCodex

SHIB Value Forecast

In the meantime, based on present Shiba Inu value predictions, the token is anticipated to say no by 5.16%, doubtlessly reaching $0.00001708 by July 22, 2024. Technical indicators reinforce this bearish outlook, with the Relative Power Index (RSI) beneath 50, the MACD exhibiting a damaging pattern, and the ADX indicating a strengthening downtrend.

Regardless of the bearish forecast, the broader market sentiment stays impartial with a Worry & Greed Index of 53. Over the previous 30 days, Shiba Inu has had 37% inexperienced days and 11.58% value volatility, suggesting vital value fluctuations. Nevertheless, the alignment of technical indicators helps the prediction of a possible value decline.

