Does Timothée Chalamet Really Sing In The Bob Dylan Film ‘A Complete Unknown?’

Viewers acquired their first take a look at Timothée Chalamet’s transformation into Bob Dylan for the upcoming biopic, A Full Unknown, which is able to hit theaters this December. Does Chalamet sing within the movie, and is that the actor’s actual voice within the teaser trailer?

From Searchlight Photos, A Full Unknown is directed and written by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Future), who penned the screenplay with Jay Cocks based mostly on the 2015 guide “Dylan Goes Electrical!” by Elijah Wald.

The movie is ready in New York within the early Sixties and follows “19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s meteoric rise as a folks singer to live performance halls and the highest of the charts — his songs and mystique turning into a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electrical rock and roll efficiency on the Newport Folks Pageant in 1965,” in keeping with the official description.

The star-studded solid additionally options Monica Barbaro as Dylan’s collaborator and former lover Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo — one other artist who dated Dylan within the early ’60s — in addition to Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Money, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

Within the first official teaser, launched on July 24, the Wonka star sings part of Dylan’s “A Arduous Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” from his 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. However is that the 28-year-old actor’s actual voice?

Does Timothee Chalamet Actually Sing In A Full Unknown?

Sure, that’s Timothée Chalamet’s voice in A Full Unknown’s teaser. He’ll lend his actual vocals for the anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, which will probably be launched in theaters in December.

When requested by Collider in April 2023 whether or not Chalamet was singing for the film moderately than having Dylan’s voice dubbed over, director James Mangold answered, “In fact!” Chalamet additionally took singing and guitar classes to play the function, IndieWire reported.

This isn’t the primary time Chalamet has showcased his singing skills in a movie. He sang within the 2023 film musical Wonka, which featured seven musical numbers. He contributed to the unique movement image soundtrack with songs like “You By no means Had Chocolate Like This,” “A World of Your Personal,” “Sorry, Noodle,” and “Pure Creativeness.”

The actor, who attended Manhattan’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia Excessive Faculty of Music & Artwork and Performing Arts, additionally sang in 2019’s A Wet Day in New York. A video even surfaced of the rising star performing “Candy Charity” in a play at LaGuardia. Given his previous initiatives and musical background, audiences can count on to see extra musical roles from Chalamet shifting ahead.

Take a look at the teaser for A Full Unknown to listen to Chalamet’s voice within the movie.