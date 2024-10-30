Does celebrity support matter in presidential politics?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris has Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Donald Trump has Child Rock, Waka Flocka Flame and Hulk Hogan.

Because the 2024 marketing campaign whirls into its ultimate week, Democrats are noticeably leaning on their star energy benefit, calling on a various vary of celebrities to endorse Harris, invigorate audiences and, they hope, spur individuals to the poll field.

Democrats have lengthy loved a celeb benefit and used it to shut out presidential campaigns when consideration and vitality are important. That higher hand has grown throughout Trump’s rise, a interval that noticed scores of celebrities, even apolitical stars, break their silence and communicate out in opposition to the Republican chief. The benefit typically means raucous, fiery occasions within the closing days of a race, however historical past — particularly Hillary Clinton’s 2016 marketing campaign — highlights how the vitality at these occasions can typically paper over broader points with a candidate.

Weeks earlier than the election on Oct. 20, Harris received an help from music legend Stevie Marvel in Jonesboro, Georgia, who rallied churchgoers with a rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Track.” Days later in Atlanta, Harris and former President Barack Obama headlined a rally that featured a efficiency by Springsteen and speeches from famed filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson. The marketing campaign adopted that up a day later with a rally in Texas that includes a efficiency by Willie Nelson and a speech from Beyonce.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ operating mate, has additionally benefited from the movie star push. Singer-songwriter James Taylor carried out at occasions with the governor in North Carolina earlier within the month. And Walz, together with Harris, spoke at an occasion in Michigan on Monday that included a five-song set from singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

“I come for Harris,” stated Ashley Oberheide, a neighborhood resident who attended the outside Harris rally held in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park. “I like that musical acts are getting behind her, however I’m at all times right here for Harris.” She referred to as Rogers an “added bonus.”

Audrey Hudson, a College of Michigan nursing scholar who voted for the primary time days earlier than the rally, described her attendance as “doing a civic obligation mixed with seeing an artist I like.”

“I’m right here to assist Kamala and Walz as effectively however Maggie Rogers, I’ve liked her music since I used to be in center faculty. She’s had a big impact on me,” stated Hudson, who added that she thinks artists like Rogers are extra relatable to younger voters and may influence how they vote.

Ann Arbor resident Rachel Lieberman, 29, shared that the rally in her hometown was her third Harris occasion and that Rogers was a “cherry on high” she believes will assist drive out the youth vote.

“I believe it’s all a part of getting the youthful generations mobilized to vote,” Lieberman stated.

Harris and Democrats aren’t simply leaning on performances at occasions, both. After Tony Hinchcliffe, a comic who spoke at Trump’s rally at Madison Sq. Backyard on Sunday, referred to as Puerto Rico “a floating island of rubbish in the course of the ocean,” the Democrat’s marketing campaign obtained public assist from rapper Unhealthy Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and artist Ricky Martin, three of the very best recognized Puerto Rican celebrities. The three have over 300 million followers mixed on totally different social media platforms.

Most of the occasions are a part of Harris’ “When We Vote We Win” live performance sequence that goals to spur supporters to vote early in key battlegrounds. And he or she is anticipated to have extra high-profile endorsers within the coming days.

What to know in regards to the 2024 Election

When she campaigns in Wisconsin on Wednesday, her rally in Madison will characteristic performances from Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf and The Nationwide’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner. On Thursday, her rally in Arizona can have Los Tigres del Norte, a famed norteño band initially from Sinaloa, Mexico. And at last, on Friday, Harris will headline a rally in Las Vegas that includes Maná, a Mexican pop rock band initially from Guadalajara, Mexico, and a speech from Lopez.

The 2020 marketing campaign was a celeb outlier. Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, massive marketing campaign occasions have been unusual, particularly on the Democratic facet. Celebrities appeared in social media movies for then-former Vice President Joe Biden, who went on to defeat Trump.

Trump does benefit from the assist of celebrities with a deep enchantment to his core base of voters, like singer Lee Greenwood, tv persona Dr. Phil McGraw and former soccer stars like Brett Favre, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Nation singer Jason Aldean just lately spoke at a Trump rally in Georgia and Nick Bosa, a star defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, just lately jumped right into a teammate’s post-game interview to indicate a MAGA hat.

However the Republican candidate largely doesn’t have a solution for Harris’ celebrity-infused occasions. Trump, whose profession has turned him into a celeb, typically offers the star energy at his occasions. And when a celeb like Hinchcliffe makes headlines at a Trump occasion, it will probably trigger issues for the Republican marketing campaign.

The deal with movie star occasions is typified by raucous occasions in arenas and infrequently leaves Democrats upbeat and hopeful about their possibilities. However the technique may paint over points: When crowds are juiced by celebrities and musical performances, issues with a candidate’s message or maintain on an vital base of voters may be obscured, a development that was highlighted by former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 run.

The ultimate week of Clinton’s marketing campaign eight years in the past was a veritable pink carpet of musical icons and celebrities. Her ultimate rally as a candidate, a feverish occasion in North Carolina, was headlined by Jon Bon Jovi and Woman Gaga. Her ultimate occasion with former President Barack Obama culminated in a efficiency by Springsteen on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. She capped her marketing campaign in Ohio with a efficiency from Jay Z and Beyonce in Cleveland. And simply days earlier she stuffed Bayfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Miami, Florida with an eye-popping efficiency by Lopez.

“We simply heard Jennifer carry out ‘Let’s Get Loud.’ Effectively, I say, ‘Let’s Get Loud’ on the voting sales space. You may vote early. Don’t wait one other day to vote, ” Clinton exclaimed.

The Clinton marketing campaign left every respective battleground state invigorated that the vitality they felt on the occasion might carry them to victory.

Days later, Clinton misplaced North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida, and then-businessman Trump was elected president.

Related Press writers Joey Cappelletti and Mike Householder in Ann Arbor, Michigan, contributed to this report.