Dodgers win World Series Game 3 2024

This was one other ineffective night for the Yankees’ captain Aaron Choose, one other night time once they struggled to get assist from the underside half of their lineup (once they had two aboard and two out with Anthony Banda on the mound for L.A. within the seventh, Gleyber Torres was known as out in search of strike three), one other night time when their starter didn’t have it. Although Verdugo’s two-out, two-run homer within the ninth put a late jolt into the constructing, it was too late to spark an actual rally.