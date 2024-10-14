Dodgers tie postseason mark of 33 straight scoreless innings, top Mets 9-0 in NLCS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After spending the primary seven years of his massive league profession again East, Jack Flaherty got here dwelling. He joined a successful group within the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped make a little bit of playoff historical past.

Flaherty mixed on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason report of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night time within the NL Championship Sequence opener.

“I noticed some household on the market once I was warming up and I had gone to video games right here with them earlier than, so it simply type of helps you to loosen up a bit bit,” he stated. “Felt I attempted to do an excessive amount of the final couple occasions out in some massive video games. Simply allowed me to be myself and simply exit and pitch and belief my stuff and belief the blokes behind me.”

Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga within the second inning, constructed a six-run lead by the fourth and matched the scoreless report set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the primary 4 video games of the 1966 World Sequence towards the Dodgers.

Backed by chants of “MVP! MVP!” Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a stroll whereas scoring two runs and driving in one other.

Mookie Betts added a three-run double within the eighth within the largest shutout victory margin in Dodgers postseason historical past, additionally the Mets’ most one-sided postseason shutout defeat.

“Our power all began with Jack,” Betts stated. “Jack actually gave it to us right now.”

Sport 2 of the best-of-seven sequence is Monday afternoon.

Flaherty allowed two hits over seven innings within the Dodgers’ first scoreless postseason begin of seven-plus innings since Clayton Kershaw’s eight innings within the 2020 NL Wild Card Sequence.

“It was only a pitching clinic,” Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts stated. “I believed he did a terrific job of filling up the strike zone along with his full combine. As soon as we caught a lead, he did a terrific job of simply going after these guys and attacking. For us to get seven innings in a protracted sequence was large.”

Flaherty left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 53,503. The 28-year-old right-hander from close by Burbank returned dwelling from Detroit on the July 30 commerce deadline and has been a steadying presence in a rotation hard-hit by accidents.

“He’s obtained an aura about him,” Dodgers catcher Will Smith stated. “He’s tremendous aggressive, tremendous centered.”

Flaherty obtained a hug from Roberts after which the pitcher hugged his mom who sat behind dwelling plate. A few of his buddies from their Little League days within the San Fernando Valley have been readily available, too.

“This recreation is quite a lot of enjoyable and I’ve been fortunate to do it since I used to be a bit child,” Flaherty stated. “As excessive strain as they get, I simply inform the blokes it’s going to be enjoyable. We’ve obtained to do not forget that generally.”

Flaherty retired his first 9 batters, extending the Dodgers streak of consecutive hitters retired to twenty-eight, earlier than strolling Francisco Lindor main off the fourth. New York’s solely hits off him have been a pair of singles by Jesse Winker and Jose Iglesias within the fifth. Flaherty struck out six.

“He was getting forward along with his fastball after which the slider, the breaking ball, the sluggish curve saved us off-balance, however he was getting forward and making pitches,” rookie Mets supervisor Carlos Mendoza stated. “He tried to make us chase, which we did the primary time by way of the order. Then he was simply on.”

Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius pitched an inning every.

Lindor was 0 for 3 with a stroll and a strikeout and Pete Alonso went hitless in three at-bats with a stroll and a strikeout.

The Dodgers rallied from the brink of elimination towards San Diego to win the NL Division Sequence in 5 video games with shutouts within the final two video games.

They opened their pursuit of a report twenty fifth NL pennant by chasing Senga after 1 1/3 innings of his simply third total begin in a 12 months decimated by accidents. The Japanese right-hander walked 4 of his first eight batters, together with three in a row in a 14-pitch span within the first inning.

“He didn’t have it,” Mendoza stated. “He didn’t have the life on his fastball and quite a lot of balls out of hand, non-competitive pitches, particularly the cut up. You might inform that the best way that they have been taking these pitches they have been balls out of the hand.”

Senga walked the bases loaded with one out within the first, when simply seven of his 23 pitches have been thrown for strikes. Max Muncy singled up the center, scoring Betts and a hobbled Freddie Freeman, who touched the plate along with his left foot to guard his sprained proper ankle. He staggered into the arms of Betts, who steadied the a lot greater and taller Freeman.

Ohtani chased Senga with an RBI single within the second and the Dodgers tacked on three runs within the fourth off reliever David Peterson as Tommy Edman and Freeman had RBI singles.

UP NEXT

Mets Sean Manaea begins Sport 2 after successful Sport 3 of the NL Division Sequence towards Philadelphia. It’ll be the primary time the Dodgers face a lefty starter on this postseason. The Dodgers didn’t say who will begin a bullpen recreation for them.

