Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman and Wife Chelsea’s Relationship Timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and spouse Chelsea Freeman’s relationship has been a well-documented house run.

Freddie and Chelsea received married in November 2014 and have since welcomed three sons: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

The entire household made the transfer to California when Freddie signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers in March 2022 after spending the primary 12 seasons of his skilled profession with the Atlanta Braves.

Whereas Freddie and Chelsea have each been lively on social media sharing photographs from their busy lives, issues took a critical flip in summer season 2024 when their youngest son, Maximus, suffered a serious well being scare.

Alongside the best way, each Freddie and Chelsea offered updates about Max’s journey, which earned them help and admiration from each Dodgers and non-Dodgers followers alike.

For a full timeline of Freddie and Chelsea’s relationship, hold scrolling.

June 2011

Freddie and Chelsea began relationship in late 2010, celebrating six months collectively in June 2011.

“6 month anniversary dinner 😍, “ Chelsea captioned the image.

Freddie was already in his second season with the Braves on the time, whereas Chelsea was nonetheless in school.

January 2014

Chelsea introduced the couple was engaged in January 2014.

“He makes me smile each single day, he encourages me after I’m down, he nonetheless opens my automobile door, he’s realized to purchase me a card and flowers each birthday,” Chelsea shared through Instagram. “I’ve watched him mature into the wonderful man he’s at present. He’s the primary and solely man I’ve ever liked… 3 years in the past he requested me to be his girlfriend. And I’m certain glad he did.”

Chelsea concluded, “I couldn’t think about life with out you and I can not wait to be your spouse!!!”

November 2014

Lower than a yr after asserting their engagement, Freddie and Chelsea received married on the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami, Florida.

After tying the knot, an episode of Say Sure to the Costume: Atlanta featured Chelsea selecting out her search for the ceremony.

To rejoice the couple’s nine-year marriage ceremony anniversary in November 2023, Freddie confirmed off some photographs through Instagram of the couple on the seaside on their marriage ceremony day.

September 2016

Freddie and Chelsea welcomed their first son, Charlie, in September 2016.

December 2020

The couple welcomed their second son, Brandon, in December 2020.

February 2021

Simply six weeks after Brandon’s start, the couple welcomed their third son, Maximus, through surrogacy in February 2021.

After experiencing fertility points, Freddie and Chelsea made the choice to make use of another route.

“We tried for a few years, and it didn’t occur,” the Freemans advised ESPN after Max was born. “We had been speaking with medical doctors, they usually prompt surrogacy. We jumped at that, as a result of we needed to be blessed with extra children.”

Nevertheless, after electing to make use of a surrogate, Chelsea came upon she was pregnant with Brandon. Thus, the couple welcomed two sons in very brief succession, who they deemed their “twins with a twist.”

August 2024

Freddie and Chelsea revealed 3-year-old Max had been recognized with a uncommon neurological dysfunction referred to as Guillain-Barré syndrome, a situation through which the physique’s immune system assaults the nerves.

Max was rushed to the emergency room and spent 8 days within the ICU after all of the sudden not with the ability to sit, stand or stroll.

“These have been the toughest and scariest days of our lives,” the couple mentioned in a joint Instagram assertion. “Maximus is such a particular boy and he has been combating SO exhausting. That is going to be a journey to get better, however we’ve got religion that he can be utterly healed.”

September 2024

Max made his triumphant return to Dodger Stadium in September 2024 to see his dad’s workforce tackle the Cleveland Guardians.

“Good to have you ever again, Max! 💙,” the Dodgers official Instagram submit wrote alongside a photograph of Max, his mother and two brothers.