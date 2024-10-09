Dodgers lose NLDS Game 3 2024

SAN DIEGO — After a second consecutive early exit in October, the Dodgers spent all winter making an attempt to make it possible for wouldn’t occur once more. Led by Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers spent over $1 billion in contracts within the offseason, placing collectively probably the greatest rosters within the sport.
The Dodgers’ craving to play deeper within the postseason was palpable from the second they opened Spring Coaching in early February. That carried over all all through the summer season. They completed the common season with the very best report within the Main Leagues.
However regardless of all of their efforts, the Dodgers discover themselves in a well-recognized spot, one they desperately hoped to keep away from. Following a 6-5 loss to the Padres in Sport 3 of the best-of-five Nationwide League Division Collection on Tuesday at Petco Park, the Dodgers at the moment are one loss away from being eradicated within the NLDS for the third consecutive season.
“I believe it’s the identical method we’ve had from the primary sport,” mentioned Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. “Each sport you attempt to deal with as the top of the season, since you simply by no means know within the playoffs.”
Many of the speak pregame was about retaining the feelings in test. Each golf equipment, nevertheless, maintained that none of that will matter once they took the sphere. And ultimately, the Dodgers fell simply quick largely resulting from a disastrous backside of the second inning.
After Mookie Betts hit a solo homer within the prime of the primary inning — his first postseason hit since Sport 3 of the 2022 NLDS — the Dodgers lastly have been capable of take an early lead. It was the primary time within the collection that L.A. was capable of land the primary punch.
However that lead was short-lived. A mixture of inefficiency from starter Walker Buehler, unhealthy protection behind him and a few powerful luck helped San Diego erupt for six runs, sending a sold-out Petco Park right into a frenzy.
“You’ll be able to’t hand over six runs in an inning of the playoffs and count on to win,” mentioned Buehler, who was dealt the loss. “So there’s some issues that I’ve some satisfaction about in that sport. However on the finish of the day, I put us in a extremely unhealthy spot, and we fought again, however the spot was too huge.”
The primary key play was when Freeman was making an attempt to make a throw to second base to get Machado, who was the lead runner. Machado, nevertheless, took a pair steps into the infield grass to try to disrupt Freeman’s throw. It ended up understanding for San Diego, as Freeman’s throw hit Machado and rolled into left area, giving the Padres runners on the corners with no person out.
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas mentioned he thought it ought to have been an out awarded to the Dodgers. Freeman, then again, mentioned the Dodgers are taught to do the identical factor in Spring Coaching. Catcher Will Smith added that it’s one thing the membership did all through the season.
“You’ll be able to’t attraction it,” Roberts mentioned. “And the factor is, from my vantage level, it is not a replayable problem play. Manny, you may create your individual basepath if you happen to’re not avoiding a tag. And it was a heady play.”
“We have been working towards that every one Spring Coaching,” Machado added. “Lastly, it got here up in an enormous scenario there. We’re capable of create our personal lane. … Floor ball to Freddie, I am simply making an attempt to make a tricky throw for him to second base.”
After that play, it began to snowball for Los Angeles. Rojas made an uncharacteristic mistake later within the inning as he tried to show a double play towards Xander Bogaerts. As a substitute, Jackson Merrill beat Rojas to the bag at second and Bogaerts beat the throw at first. The Dodgers ought to have gotten not less than one out on the play. They received none.
“I felt like one of the simplest ways for us to get two outs there was that,” Rojas mentioned. “However on the finish of the day, you rethink about it and revisit the play, and all we would have liked was one out. I didn’t know that the entire thing was going to occur after that clearly, however getting one on the market in all probability was the best choice and I made a nasty determination.”
Fernando Tatis Jr. adopted all of the mayhem by capping the body with a two-run upper-deck shot off Buehler, which proved to be the decider.
Within the third, Teoscar Hernández was capable of carry the Dodgers proper again into the sport, smacking a grand slam off right-hander Michael King. The blast minimize the deficit to 1, and there was a sense that Los Angeles would possibly simply have some life to steal a sport on the street. As a substitute, the Dodgers completed the sport going 1-for-21.
“We jumped on them first,” mentioned Smith. “They hit again. We hit again, simply not laborious sufficient.”
Now that they’re going through elimination, the Dodgers might want to play their finest sport of the season on Wednesday. They’ll should do it towards right-hander Dylan Stop, who’s beginning on quick relaxation after a shaky Sport 1 efficiency. Then again, the Dodgers must map out 27 outs with a bullpen sport.
Discovering a solution to get huge wins is one thing the Dodgers excelled at for a lot of the 2024 season. In the event that they wish to keep away from a 3rd consecutive main October disappointment, they’ll should do it when it issues most.
“General, I actually do really feel this group actually desires to win. That’s the sensation I get,” mentioned Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani by means of interpreter Will Ireton. “Tomorrow, I’m going to go on the market and do my finest.”