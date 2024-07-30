Dodgers acquire Tommy Edman, Michael Kopech in trade – NBC Los Angeles

The Dodgers acquired infielder Tommy Edman from the Cardinals and aid pitcher Michael Kopech from the White Sox Monday as a part of a three-team deal.

The gamers have been a part of a commerce that sends right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham from the White Sox to the Cardinals. In return, the White Sox will get infielder-outfielder Miguel Vargas and two prospects — infielders Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus — from the Dodgers.

Here is the breakdown.

Cardinals purchase: right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, outfielder Tommy Pham

Dodgers purchase: infielder Tommy Edman, right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech

White Sox purchase: infielder-outfielder Miguel Vargas, infield prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus

Edman, a 29-year-old veteran who has been in St. Louis since 2019, hasn’t performed for the Cardinals this season attributable to surgical procedure on his proper wrist. He his .248 with 13 house runs and 47 RBI in 137 video games final 12 months. Edman has performed six totally different positions on the sector in his 5 Main League seasons.

He received the Rawlings Gold Glove in 2021 at second base for St. Louis.

Kopech, 28, is 2-8 this season with a 4.74 ERA and 9 saves. He struck out 49 batters in 43.2 innings. In his fifth Main League season, Kopech has 426 profession strikeouts.

Vargas appeared in 30 video games for the Dodgers. The 24-year-old hit .239 with three house runs and 9 RBI.