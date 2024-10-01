Do you think you have a squirrel problem?

Creator

Dan Frankian

Revealed

June 14, 2022

Phrase rely

865

It isn’t shocking, provided that Ontario has 22 distinct squirrel species. Squirrels are an issue for residents of Toronto and Mississauga as their inhabitants is ever-growing. Extra squirrels imply a higher likelihood of them invading houses and buildings. As squirrel populations proceed to develop, these furry guys could cause injury to houses and business buildings by chewing on wires and inflicting fires. Sure, you learn that proper, squirrels have been recognized to trigger fires!

What are Squirrels?

Squirrels are small rodents that adapt effectively to altering seasons and environments. They don’t seem to be nocturnal animals. They’re, the truth is, diurnal animals, which suggests they like to be lively through the day. This additionally means you may discover them if in case you have them in your property. They’re fairly noisy when they’re above you in your attic or taking part in in your partitions.

The place do Squirrels reside?

Squirrels thrive when there may be loads of meals, water and shelter out there to them. This implies squirrels haven’t any boundaries on the place they will set up their houses – which suggests squirrels can select anyplace to reside, together with inside your house or business property! They regularly crawl into attics to maintain heat through the winter months, the place they could simply gnaw by way of the insulation to make their very own dwelling. As soon as they get snug, they’ll construct a nest for his or her squirrel infants to reside in. As a result of squirrels are very social creatures, they’ll proceed to come back again and make the identical dwelling yr after yr if not eliminated appropriately.

Squirrels are cute, however their presence in your house is something however. As soon as they start nesting, it is almost unattainable to get squirrels out by yourself. Attempting to lure or take away them your self will be harmful as a result of squirrels are recognized for carrying ailments that may switch to people. They’ll additionally turn out to be aggressive when cornered or threatened, so it is best to depart squirrel removing as much as our skilled wildlife management specialists.

Listed here are 4 Issues You Want To Know About Hawkeye’s Squirrel Removing Companies :

First, we examine to see whether or not you may have squirrels and the place they’re nesting. They might enter houses and buildings by way of tiny fissures and gaps, which they will cross by way of as their our bodies measure round a clenched fist in measurement. There are completely different indicators of a squirrel infestation similar to sounds within the partitions, droppings, nests, visibly chewed wires and apparent injury.

Second, we go over the completely different strategies of removing now we have out there. Relaxation assured that there are various humane methods squirrels will be eliminated out of your properties {and professional} squirrel removing firms like Hawkeye Hen and Animal Management Specialists can maintain squirrels.

Third, We take motion immediately. The properties that squirrels invade can turn out to be pricey and troublesome to take care of. Hiring squirrel removing specialists is the one approach to deal with squirrel invasions!

Hawkeye’s skilled squirrel removing workforce helps Toronto and Mississauga householders and companies eradicate squirrel issues, saving you money and time.

Forth, we offer preventative measures to maintain squirrels out of properties so you’ll be able to keep away from future squirrel invasions. As a lot as we love our prospects, we favor to solely make 1 go to! Saves us time and your cash.

Can I hold a squirrel as a pet?

We’re regularly requested if folks can hold them as pets, which is comprehensible since they look like so cute. The reply isn’t any.

There are some movies on-line of individuals with pet squirrels that appear docile and domesticated. However these are uncommon and particular instances. A squirrel won’t ever be a pet like a cat or a canine, they should reside outdoors the place they will get pleasure from their pure habitat. Sadly, many squirrels we come throughout in Toronto and Mississauga; particularly child squirrels who’ve been deserted by their mom are in very poor well being and wish skilled assist that you simply can’t present.

It is crucial to keep in mind that they don’t seem to be supposed to be domesticated and you’ll by no means know what number of diseases they could carry. It could seem like a good suggestion, particularly if it is a child squirrel, however in the long term, squirrels are wild animals that must be left in nature. Irrespective of how cute they could look to you.

We perceive taking issues into your individual hand may look like a good suggestion in the event you suppose a squirrel is injured, however it’s good to keep in mind that they will and can turn out to be agitated and aggressive, particularly if they’ve a nest of infants close by. Squirrel mamas are very territorial and can shield their infants which suggests they may chunk in the event you get too shut.

For those who’re fearful in regards to the squirrels’ security, do not be. Our squirrel removing specialists will take away squirrels in a humane method with out harming them. We will help if a squirrel is just too sick to return to the wild. Wildlife rehabilitation facilities exist that may assist us. It’s vital to not try to seize or lure the squirrel by yourself!

Hawkeye Wildlife Management has been fixing Toronto and Mississauga’s squirrel issues for years, offering sustainable, protected, and humane squirrel removing companies. Our workforce is made up of educated professionals who perceive squirrel behaviour. Name us at this time for a free session – 416 429 5393