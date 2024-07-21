Do you really have to wait to go swimming after eating?

Did your dad and mom warn you in opposition to leaping within the pool proper after consuming? They have been misguided.

Most often, there’s no want to attend not less than half-hour after consuming to go for a swim, docs say.

That previous warning stems from fear that folks may drown or battle as a result of blood will probably be diverted to their full stomachs as an alternative of their muscular tissues.

In actuality, individuals nonetheless have loads of blood flowing to their muscular tissues after consuming, stated Dr. Matthew Badgett of the Cleveland Clinic. A former highschool swimmer, Badgett used to eat a few bananas and drink some water or Gatorade earlier than he raced.

He worries that the previous warning can really trigger issues. It’s necessary to quench your thirst earlier than swimming, particularly on sunny days. Individuals usually don’t understand they’ll nonetheless get dehydrated, which may result in muscle cramps.

“We sweat once we are within the water, we simply don’t recognize the water loss,” he stated.

So, leaping within the pool or ocean after consuming isn’t any large deal for leisure swimming. However individuals planning to swim laps or train could wish to let their meals digest to keep away from cramps, identical to they’d wait earlier than jogging.

Additionally, swimming after tossing again a couple of beers is dangerous. Individuals are usually extra aggressive, much less coordinated and liable to unhealthy decisions once they swim after consuming alcohol. These components all may cause issues when coping with sturdy currents or ocean tides on the seashore this summer season.

“You’re simply not going to be as sharp,” Badgett stated.

___

The Related Press Well being and Science Division receives assist from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Instructional Media Group. The AP is solely liable for all content material.