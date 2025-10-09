Do the Brewers play today? Playoff schedule, Game 3 time vs Cubs

One win is all that separates the Milwaukee Brewers and their first trip to the National League Championship Series in seven years.

They’ll have three opportunities to secure that victory after the 7-3 thumping over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 Oct. 6 at American Family Field put them up 2-0 in their best-of-five NL Division Series.

The Brewers can first close out the Cubs in Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Here’s what to know about Game 3 between the Brewers and Cubs and the upcoming postseason schedule:

Do the Brewers play today?

No, the Brewers get a day off on Tuesday, Oct. 7, after playing Game 2 late on Monday night, Oct. 6, in Milwaukee.

Brewers Playoff Tickets Buy tickets to see the Brewers in the MLB playoffs

After winning Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee by a combined 16-6, the series now shifts to Chicago.

The Brewers hit three home runs in Game 2, including two 3-run bombs, as they quickly erased a 3-0 deficit. Andrew Vaughn hit the first three-run shot in the first inning to tie the game, then William Contreras clubbed a solo shot in the second before Jackson Chourio drilled a homer to deep center in the fourth to give the Brewers all the cushion they needed.

When is the Brewers’ next game?

Game 3 of the Brewers-Cubs series is set for Wednesday, Oct. 8.

A Brewers win closes out the series.

Game 4, if necessary, will also be at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee Brewers Game 3 start time

Brewers-Cubs Game 3 is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Oct. 8.

It’s in the earlier time slot because the other NLDS series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies in LA has the nightcap slot for their Game 3.

What channel is the Brewers game?

All of the Brewers-Cubs games for the NLDS are airing on TBS.

Brewers playoff schedule 2025

Watch the Brewers in the playoffs on TBS

The Brewers are looking for their first playoff series win since the 2018 season.

Here is the full playoff schedule for Brewers-Cubs in the NLDS:

Game 1: Chicago at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 4, 1:08 p.m., TBS (Brewers win 9-3, lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Chicago at Milwaukee, Monday, Oct. 6, 8:08 p.m., TBS (Brewers win 7-3, lead series, 2-0)

Game 3: Milwaukee at Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 8, TBS, 4:08 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 9, TBS, 8:08 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Chicago at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 11, TBS, 3:38 p.m.

Brewers playoff roster

Here is the Brewers’ roster that will look to get Milwaukee into the NLCS:

NLCS schedule

If the Brewers win one more game against the Cubs, they’ll be in the NLCS. The Brewers would host Games 1 and 2 in that series against either the Dodgers or Phillies (the Dodgers are up 2-0 in that series).

Here’s the NLCS schedule.:

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 18

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 20

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 21

MLB postseason bracket

Here’s the 2025 MLB postseason bracket as of the divisional round:

National League

Chicago Cubs (4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (1); Brewers lead series, 2-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (3) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2); Dodgers lead series, 2-0

American League

MLB playoff games, schedule today

The two American League Division Series are back in the spotlight on Tuesday, Oct. 7, after getting Oct. 6 off.

The Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers start the day with Game 3 at 3:08 p.m. from Comerica Park. The teams are about as evenly matched as they come. The Tigers won Game 1 in Seattle, 3-2, before the Mariners came back to take Game 2 by the same score.

The Toronto Blue Jays look to close out the New York Yankees in Game 3 after dominating the first two games, 10-1 in Game 1 and then 13-7 in Game 2. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.