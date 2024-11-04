‘Do Not Open’ Film Trailer Imagines Technology Becoming Worst Enemy

Leisure Squad’s style label The Horror Collective has launched a trailer for Do Not Open, a psychological thriller threatening to show “the terrifying penalties of our fashionable obsession with expertise” and provide “a stark reminder that the risks we worry most may already be in our palms —on our telephones, tablets, and computer systems.”

Written and directed by Brian Babarik, the film’s forged contains Kian Lawson-Khalili, Swedish actress Johanna Smitz, and newcomer Noëlle Gutierrez. Asking the query of what would occur if the expertise you belief turned your worst enemy, it should hit digital platforms on Nov. 12.

The trailer for Do Not Open, from Novel Ideas Manufacturing, hints at a household’s descent into chaos after their daughter downloads a preferred app to avoid wasting face along with her pals, main the members of the family’ relationship with their units to take a terrifying flip.

“We spend a lot time looking at our screens with out asking what might be staring again,” stated Babarik. “In Do Not Open, we discover what occurs once we take the blinders off and discover what’s on the opposite facet of all these tiny cameras and microphones observing us each waking and sleeping second.”

Producer Shaked Berenson (Turbo Child, Tales of Halloween), the CEO of Leisure Squad, stated: “The movie serves as a warning. We’ve develop into so reliant on expertise that we’ve let it infiltrate each a part of our lives. It is a strong have a look at the true horror that exists inside our screens.”

The Horror Collective’s upcoming releases additionally embrace The Deserving, “that includes a mute serial killer who’s haunted by his previous,” in line with a synopsis, and The Unraveling, described as “a poetic and darkish reminder of the worth that comes with love.”

Watch the trailer for Do Not Open beneath.