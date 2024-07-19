Do King Charles III, Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Bracelets?

King Charles III‘s bond with granddaughter Princess Charlotte is so particular, they seem to have matching friendship bracelets.

After Charlotte, 9, was noticed sporting two pastel woven bracelets whereas attending the Wimbledon males’s singles remaining on Sunday, July 14, eagle-eyed royals followers observed that Charles, 75, sported the same accent throughout his latest go to to the Channel Islands together with his spouse, Queen Camilla.

The king was seen sporting a woven pink and yellow bracelet whereas waving to onlookers throughout his and Camilla’s go to. The duo touched down in Jersey – the biggest and southernmost island – on Monday, July 15, and “joined a particular sitting of the States Meeting, the island’s parliament comprising 49 elected members,” in accordance with the official royal web site.

The next day, the pair toured Guernsey, the place they visited “native exhibitors and group teams, together with conventional Guernsey dancers and the island’s newly fashioned Nature Fee,” and realized in regards to the “distinctive native tradition” and “heritage of the group.”

Associated: A Information to the Present Working Royals: King Charles III and Past

Getty Photos (2) One in all King Charles III’s objectives upon assuming the throne after his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 in September 2022 was to slim down the monarchy. The mission raised eyebrows in January 2024 when each Charles and Princess Kate Middleton confronted well being challenges. Prince William canceled a number of appearances at […]

Although it’s unclear when Charles and Charlotte began sporting their friendship bracelets, Charlotte isn’t any stranger to the idea, as she attended certainly one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert events at Wembley Stadium in London in June with dad Prince William and older brother Prince George. (Attendees at Swift’s concert events are recognized to change handmade friendship bracelets with different concertgoers.)

The trio, who had been there to rejoice the Prince of Wales’ forty second birthday, watched the present from a personal field, and William even confirmed off his dance strikes, shimmying to the 14-time Grammy winner’s hit 2014 single, “Shake It Off.” (Princess Kate Middleton and youngest son Prince Louis had been noticeably absent. Kate, 42, has stepped again from many public appearances amid her most cancers prognosis earlier this 12 months.)

After the live performance, the royal household posed with Swift, 34, backstage, together with the Tortured Poets Division artist’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Thanks @taylorswift for a fantastic night! #LondonTSTheErastour,” William captioned the snap through Instagram on the time.

Swift headlined a complete of three exhibits at Wembley in June, and can take the stage once more in August for 5 extra concert events on the venue.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

“Man, I’ll let you know what. The London exhibits, I feel she’s at Wembley eight occasions, which is mind-blowing that she will try this many exhibits in a single stadium and fill that factor up,” Kelce, 34, beforehand instructed Leisure Tonight of the London residency. “I performed at Wembley as soon as and I don’t even assume we crammed that factor all the best way up.”

Swift and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish have been relationship since summer time 2023, taking their relationship public that September when she went to her first Kansas Metropolis Chiefs soccer recreation. She went to 12 extra of his video games, together with February’s Tremendous Bowl, earlier than he spent a lot of his offseason at her Eras concert events.

“Taylor’s exhibits are unbelievable,” Travis solely instructed Us Weekly in Could. “Should you haven’t been to them, You bought to attempt it.”