DNA connected to Morgan Nick linked to suspect in her 1995 Arkansas disappearance

Throughout a press convention Tuesday, the Alma Police Division in Arkansas introduced a major replace within the Morgan Nick case: DNA present in a truck as soon as owned by the primary suspect in her disappearance has been linked to Morgan.

On June 9, 1995, the 6-year-old was taken from a parking zone close to Wofford Discipline in Alma throughout a Little League sport. “Once I couldn’t see Morgan, my coronary heart began to beat actually quick,” Morgan’s mom, Colleen Nick, advised Dateline in 2019. “We had been someplace we hadn’t been earlier than. She wouldn’t go anyplace by herself.”

Again in 1995, the Alma Police Division took statements from witnesses who had been there that night. “A suspect description was offered, as was an outline of a crimson truck with a white camper shell that was allegedly concerned,” Chief Jeff Pointer said in the course of the press convention Tuesday.

A person named Billy Jack Lincks rapidly turned an individual of curiosity. Lincks was questioned in 1995 however denied having any data of Morgan’s disappearance.

In July 2019, the Alma Police Division took a recent have a look at Morgan’s case. In 2020, they tracked down the truck Lincks owned in 1995. By then, it had handed via a number of homeowners. The present proprietor allowed authorities to go looking the car, and so they vacuumed varied areas contained in the truck. “In doing so, they produced a number of vacuum canisters containing varied types of matter, together with hair, from the car,” Chief Pointer mentioned. At the moment, the proof was turned over to the FBI.

A yr later, the FBI introduced they believed they had been getting nearer to figuring out the individual liable for Morgan’s abduction. However they wanted extra data — particularly about Billy Jack Lincks. “Whether or not it was via college, work, church, or any social exercise, we want details about Lincks and particulars about his complete life,” the FBI launch said. “Keep in mind, each piece of details about Lincks’ life is necessary—no element is just too small or insignificant.”

In 2023, a detective from Alma PD discovered about a sophisticated evaluation course of offered by Othram Labs — particularly that they’d been profitable in growing DNA profiles from hair, with or with out roots.

By the top of 2023, they acquired the proof again from the FBI and despatched it over to Othram. “On September 27, 2024, Othram Laboratory despatched a report [back],” Chief Pointer mentioned. “They decided that the hair contained within the proof that was submitted for evaluation was that of Colleen Nick, one among her siblings or one among her kids.”

Alma PD reinterviewed members of the Nick household and decided none of them knew Lincks or had been in a truck related to the one he’d owned in 1995. Pointer mentioned this proof “strongly signifies” Morgan had been in his truck. Lincks died in 2000.

Chief Pointer said that legislation enforcement officers have “spent hundreds of hours working greater than 10 thousand leads on this case,” however he emphasised that the necessary factor to notice is that Morgan Nick continues to be lacking.

“We’ve reached some extent the place we are able to consider one suspect to find out the circumstances surrounding Morgan’s abduction,” Chief Pointer mentioned. However many questions stay, he burdened. “How was she taken from the ball subject? What occurred subsequent? Did Lincks have assist in abducting Morgan or concealing his crime all these years? And the place is Morgan now?”

Morgan Nick

The investigation is way from over. “It’s ongoing and lively,” the chief mentioned. Authorities are reinterviewing recognized associates of Lincks.

They’re additionally asking anybody who may need data that would reply their remaining inquiries to contact them at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).

On the finish of Tuesday’s press convention, Morgan’s mom, Colleen, obtained up and addressed the group. “There have been a military of supporters and advocates and heroes who’ve rallied to uncover the reality about Morgan’s disappearance,” she mentioned. “And also you see these individuals right here on this room right this moment.”

“He stole Morgan from me, he stole her from her dad, and he stole her from Logan and Taryn,” Colleen mentioned, referring to Morgan’s siblings. “However he didn’t see that he may by no means win. As a result of our love for Morgan — her reminiscence and her voice — outlasted his life.”

And on the finish of the day, Colleen is aware of that their love will proceed to take action. “That love continues to shine. Her coronary heart — Morgan’s coronary heart shines on,” she mentioned.

When you’ve got any details about the disappearance of Morgan Nick or about Billy Jack Lincks, please name 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).