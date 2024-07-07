Djokovic beats Popyrin in 4 sets, advances to Wimbledon 4th round

LONDON — Novak Djokovic shrugged off a sluggish begin to energy previous unseeded Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) and into the Wimbledon fourth spherical Saturday.

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending twenty fifth Grand Slam title appeared underneath menace when Popyrin took a 4-3 lead with a blistering crosscourt forehand winner and sealed the opening set with a second-serve ace.

“It was one other powerful match. I did not count on something lower than what we skilled on the court docket at this time from Alexei,” mentioned Djokovic, who was additionally taken to 4 units by Popyrin at this 12 months’s Australian Open. “I do know he was going to come back to the match with confidence, a whole lot of self-belief. He was near successful (after we performed) in Australia earlier this 12 months.”

Showing rejuvenated after the roof was closed, Djokovic went 4-1 up within the second set. Then, followers erupted on Centre Courtroom as information trickled by way of about England beating Switzerland to make the Euro 2024 semifinals.

The amused second seed simulated a penalty kick that Popyrin pretended to avoid wasting to the delight of followers.

Novak Djokovic remains to be in competition for his eighth Wimbledon title after getting back from a one-set deficit in opposition to Australian Alexei Popyrin, who’s ranked forty seventh in ATP’s newest rankings. ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Djokovic had little hassle within the second and third units however confronted extra resistance within the fourth. Popyrin dug deep in quest of his first win within the pair’s third assembly, saving three break factors to carry on within the eleventh sport.

After making certain a tiebreak, nonetheless, Djokovic switched on the afterburners to shut out the win, ending with a fiery serve that Popyrin despatched into the web.

“I performed a superb second and third set and the fourth was anyone’s sport,” Djokovic mentioned.

“He was serving very effectively. It was very tough to learn his serve. It was only a very difficult match, mentally as effectively to hold in there.

“I am not allowed to have too huge focus lapses. I feel I’ve finished effectively in that regard in probably the greatest tiebreaks I’ve performed this 12 months, that is for certain.”

Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon weeks after having surgical procedure on his proper knee, which he injured on the French Open. He mentioned he was getting higher with each match.

“My feeling of motion, confidence significantly excessive balls, reaching, sliding. I positively bought higher at this time than in my second match,” Djokovic mentioned, referring to his four-set win over unseeded Briton Jacob Fearnley.

“Hopefully the path or trajectory will maintain entering into a constructive approach. Let’s have a look at what occurs within the subsequent one.”

Up subsequent for Djokovic is fifteenth seed Holger Rune, who superior after getting back from a two-set deficit in opposition to Quentin Halys on Saturday.

Reuters contributed to this report.