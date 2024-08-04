Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win gold at 2024 Olympics – NBC10 Philadelphia

Novak Djokovic has earned probably the most prestigious honors a tennis participant can obtain: a profession golden slam.

The 37-year-old Serbian took down Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday to win his first ever gold medal on the Olympics.

Djokovic is amongst unique firm with Steffi Graff (1988), Andre Agassi (1999), Rafael Nadal (2010) and Serena Williams (2012) to realize the profession golden slam. The glory is earned when a participant wins all 4 Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in singles.

Tennis followers might actually see how a lot Sunday’s match meant to the 24-time Grand Slam champion as he clearly displayed his greatest tennis of 2024. He sealed the victory with a forehand winner and dropped to the Roland-Garros clay in tears.

Djokovic has one different medal to his title. He earned a bronze medal in males’s singles on the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Within the final tennis match of the Video games, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will tackle AIN’s Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider for gold in ladies’s doubles.