DJ Moore contract extension: Bears lock up star wideout on historic deal worth $110 million over four years

DJ Moore has joined the record of receivers who’ve gotten massive offers this offseason. The Chicago Bears wideout has agreed to a four-year, $110 million extension, as confirmed by CBS Sports activities lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The extension consists of $82.6 million assured, in line with ESPN. Moore made historical past by being the primary NFL receiver to have the primary 10 years of his profession assured.

It is honest to say that Moore has earned his history-making contract. Final season (his first in Chicago), Moore set profession highs with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 5 video games with no less than 100 receiving yards that included his 230-yard, three landing effort throughout Chicago’s Week 5 win over Washington.

Moore, 27, spent his first 5 NFL seasons in Carolina earlier than he was traded to Chicago throughout the 2022 offseason. In 97 profession video games (with 90 begins), Moore has caught 460 of 752 targets for six,565 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 14.3 yards-per-reception common. He is had greater than 1,100 receiving yards in 4 of the previous 5 seasons.

Moore joins the record of wideouts who’ve signed profitable, long-term offers this offseason, corresponding to Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Detroit’s Amon-Ra. St Brown, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, Miami’s Jaylen Waddle, Houston’s Nico Collins, Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman Jr., Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, amongst others. Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk and Cleveland’s Amari Cooper are nonetheless awaiting new offers.

Moore is a part of a re-vamped Bears offense that additionally consists of fellow wideouts Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze. The offense can be led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 general decide in April’s draft.