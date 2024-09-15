DJ Khaled Always Asks For Candles and Cigars in His Dressing Room

With over 57 Billboard Scorching 100 hit songs, one may assume DJ Khaled has an advanced rider, or checklist of must-haves in his dressing room earlier than a present — however he says he really retains it easy.

“Diptyque candles. Cigars. It modifications up every so often. You then’ve received your gum, some chips, stuff like that,” Khaled, 48, reveals solely within the newest version of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Nothing too loopy. Nothing to scare the promoter.”

One other must-have for Khaled? “One other Bun” milk.

“The honey bun’s gonna be in there,” he says, referencing his new collaboration with Nestlé Nesquik, Prepared-to-Drink Cinnamon Bun “One other Bun” milk. “[You gotta] begin the time without work with nice power and Nesquik.”

Associated: MTV VMAs 2024 Pink Carpet Arrivals

The MTV Video Music Awards are again — which means Hollywood’s favourite artists delivered a fierce and enjoyable pink carpet. For the 2024 awards ceremony, which came about on the UBS Enviornment in New York Metropolis on Wednesday, September 11, stars together with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and extra have been nominated for a […]

Hold scrolling for extra enjoyable tales from Khaled as Us joins him behind the scenes with a digital backstage cross:

Pre-Present Ritual

A part of my ritual is for me to wish and let my household understand how a lot I like them. And begin off the day with good power.

Once I’m with my crew and my pals, earlier than we do something, I prefer to encourage them by being on my A-game. I’m out right here making an attempt to be nice, and I believe that rubs off ’trigger it rubs off on me once I see different folks be nice. So we’ve got to encourage one another.

If I’m on a music tour, I prefer to hearken to sure music backstage earlier than I am going on. I like listening to aware reggae music. I’ve a playlist and I pay attention to only actual, highly effective, lovely phrases. It may be raining exterior, but it surely’s sunshine over right here. Being tremendous relaxed earlier than I hit the stage with power is all the time good for me.

It’s totally different rituals, however most significantly, it’s about praying and giving because of my household and giving thanks for the chance.

Dressing Room and Rider Requests

After all, the honey bun’s gonna be in there. The Nesquik One other Bun. However I even have almonds and fruit. I’ve received a Beats Tablet. Recent white tees ’trigger I all the time spill stuff on my T-shirts. An iPhone charger.

Generally I prefer to take my speaker exterior the trailer and play music loud for whoever is round, they really feel this power. I could possibly be on set of a TV present I’m doing and I’ll be exterior my trailer and I’m taking part in this traditional Blueprint Jay-Z, you understand what I’m saying? Only a vibe.

What else I received on my rider? Diptyque candles. Cigars. It modifications up every so often. You then’ve received your gum, some chips, stuff like that. Nothing too loopy. Nothing to scare the promoter.

Associated: Stars Who Introduced Household Members to the Grammy Awards

A number of celebrities have turned the Grammy Awards right into a household affair over time. Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the 2018 Grammys with their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. She sat alongside her well-known dad and mom within the entrance row and made headlines for encouraging the couple to cease clapping through the ceremony. (Beyoncé and Jay-Z are additionally […]

Favourite Track to Carry out Dwell

“All I Do Is Win.” If I’m doing a present, I carry out that music a number of instances all through the present. It’s a successful anthem, but it surely’s additionally the anthem for all of us that’s gonna be performed endlessly. In order that’s all the time an incredible feeling to know that when that document comes on, you get that very same response all around the world.

Very best Afterparty

I’m excited to be with my household and children. After a present, I identical to getting again to the following metropolis or going house. I simply wanna be with my spouse and children or generally, I am going straight again to the studio. It’s inspiring to make music. I can’t cease working. Once I say working, I imply being productive and doing one thing nice.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Wanting Forward

Each time I take the stage, I really feel that power. That’s what it’s about. Producing hits taught me tips on how to produce different varieties of hits.

I’m engaged on some new merch, I’m engaged on a brand new clothes line, I’m engaged on a brand new sneaker, there’s a lot stuff that I’m engaged on. And I’m engaged on a brand new album. However I solely stroll into the studio if I’m impressed. That’s what I wish to create.

With reporting by Travis Cronin