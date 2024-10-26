DJ Clark Kent, Veteran Hip-Hop Producer, Dead at 57

DJ Clark Kent, the legendary producer behind quite a few basic hip-hop information and artists, has died on the age of 58.

His household confirmed his loss of life in an announcement posted to Instagram on Friday. “It’s with deep unhappiness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, recognized to the world as DJ Clark Kent. Clark handed away Thursday night surrounded by his devoted spouse Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio,” learn the assertion. “Clark quietly and valiantly fought a 3 12 months battle with Colon Most cancers, whereas persevering with to share his items with the world. The household is grateful for everybody’s love, assist and prayers throughout this time and ask for privateness as they course of this immense loss.”

Tributes for the super-producer poured in following information of his loss of life. Pete Rock remembered his colleague in a touching submit shared on social media. “i’ve recognized you since i used to be 13. Taking the practice all the best way to brooklyn simply to return follow and dj with you. From rooftop union sq. latin quarter & madison sq. backyard hanging out with. DJing on the radio with you. You exhibiting me dj routines in my home within the basement. i knew you was the correct particular person to be round if i wished to sharpen my expertise,” wrote the artist. “Thanks for all that you’ve taught me fam and the particular reminiscences however i’m heartbroken fam however you accoplished a lot then went off to be certainly one of brooklyns most interesting producers ever. Relaxation In Energy champ. You simply round me now in a unique kind angel.”

Franklin started his profession through the late Eighties, working in New York golf equipment. After producing the remix for Troop monitor “Unfold My Wings” in 1989, he acquired his first large break in 1995 producing Junior M.A.F.I.A. and The Infamous B.I.G.’s “Participant’s Anthem,” which hit the Billboard Scorching 100 at Quantity 13 and featured Lil’ Kim in her first file.

The producer would additionally go on to collaborate with Jay-Z, who he had recognized since they have been youngsters, and produce three tracks on the rapper’s huge debut album, Cheap Doubt, together with “Brooklyn’s Best” that includes Biggie Smalls, “Coming of Age,” and “Cashmere Ideas.”

Famend turntablist DJ Scratch, who additionally acquired his begin in New York and was associates with Franklin for 48 years, remembered Franklin because the “most uniquely multi-accomplished particular person in hip-hop tradition.” In an announcement to Rolling Stone, Scratch honored the producer’s expansive physique of labor, together with, “Tour DJ for Dana Dane in 1985, The King of NYC Membership DJs from 1986 to 1992. Report Govt at East West Data, Tremendous Producer, found Jay-Z, Graffiti Artist, Sneaker Designer for Nike.” He added, “And this was all earlier than the 12 months 2000.”

“This was a GIANT loss for the tradition and personally for me, as a result of he’s the oldest pal I’ve,” mentioned Scratch.