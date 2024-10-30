‘Divergent’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

After the ultimate Divergent movie’s 2016 debut, most of the franchise’s stars have gone on — or continued — to have very profitable performing careers.

Based mostly on Veronica Roth’s ebook collection of the identical identify, the Divergent movie collection spawned three installments: Divergent (2014), The Divergent Sequence: Rebel (2015) and The Divergent Sequence: Allegiant (2016). Like its supply materials, the movies observe Tris Prior (Shailene Woodley) after she learns that she’s “divergent” upon getting into maturity and received’t match into simply one of many dystopian society’s 5 factions. As she works to hide her situation after becoming a member of the Dauntless faction, she learns of a plan in movement that will take away all divergents.

Theo James (Tobias “4” Eaton), Miles Teller (Peter Hayes), Ansel Elgort (Caleb Prior), Zoë Kravitz (Christina) and Kate Winslet (Jeanine Matthews) are within the franchise’s star-studded forged.

Jennifer Lawrence, who beforehand starred as Katniss Everdeen within the Starvation Video games movies, performed a giant half in serving to to persuade Woodley to look within the Divergent franchise. The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager alum stated she acquired a number of emails written by then-Lionsgate co-president Erik Feig on Lawrence’s behalf that inspired her to return on board.

“‘It’s essential to do it. You’ll not remorse it for a second. Sure, there are some exhausting issues, however there are such a lot of lovely issues that can come from a chance like this,’” Woodley recalled the Oscar winner’s messages to The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

In the identical vogue because the Harry Potter, Twilight and Starvation Video games franchises, the Divergent movie collection supposed to separate its ultimate ebook into two movies. After the third installment carried out decrease than expectations on the worldwide field workplace, it was reported that The Divergent Sequence: Ascendant was doubtlessly going to be made right into a TV movie with a potential spinoff TV collection.

“Final I heard they had been attempting to make it right into a tv present. I didn’t signal as much as be in a tv present,” Woodley advised Display Rant in 2016. “Out of respect to the studio and everybody concerned, they could have modified their thoughts and could also be doing one thing totally different, however I’m not essentially fascinated by doing a tv present.”

The Golden Globe nominee would later bluntly inform Vainness Honest in February 2017, “No, I’m not going to be on the tv present.” James and Teller additionally echoed comparable sentiments earlier than the mission was canceled altogether.

Woodley and Teller have remained shut since their starring roles within the franchise. In Could 2021, the actors and their important others vacationed collectively and hit the Kentucky Derby.

