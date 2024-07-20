Disneyland workers authorize potential strike ahead of continued contract negotiations

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of staff at Disney’s theme park and resort properties in California voted late Friday to authorize a possible strike, as contract negotiations drag on.

The strike authorization was permitted by an amazing margin, almost 99% of the members who forged votes in line with a union assertion. The election was held by a coalition of 4 unions, which represents 14,000 Disney trip operators, retailer clerks, custodians, sweet makers, ticket takers, parking attendants and different workers.

Union leaders will now have the choice to name a strike within the occasion that they’re unable to barter a brand new contract take care of Disney. Leaders from each side return to the bargaining desk beginning Monday.

Union members have been in talks with Disney over wage will increase, security measures, attendance insurance policies and different advantages since April.