Disney World and other Orlando parks to reopen Friday after Hurricane Milton shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida theme parks together with Walt Disney World, Common Orlando and SeaWorld deliberate to reopen Friday after an evaluation of the results of Hurricane Milton.

Some Halloween particular occasions gained’t be provided and so they gained’t essentially be totally functioning Friday, however the public is welcome again, the parks mentioned in statements.

As Milton got here ashore as a serious storm Wednesday, all three Orlando-based parks shut down, placing a damper on the holidays of tens of 1000’s of vacationers, lots of whom hunkered down in lodges. Disney World, Common and SeaWorld had been all closed for at the very least a part of Wednesday and all of Thursday.

Orlando Worldwide Airport, Florida’s busiest, deliberate to renew home arrivals on Thursday and departures Friday after largely shutting down Wednesday.

The airport’s closure prevented Simon Forster, his spouse and their two kids from returning to Scotland, so that they loved an additional two days of their two-week trip on the bustling Worldwide Drive in Orlando’s tourism district on Thursday. Hurricanes appear to comply with them since two years in the past Hurricane Ian stored them from returning to Scotland after one other Orlando trip.

“Final evening, it was fairly intense, Forster mentioned. “I used to be watching the palm bushes sway forwards and backwards exterior my resort room. How they didn’t come down, I don’t know. Scary stuff.”

Their resort at Common Orlando Resort had a celebration ambiance Wednesday evening forward of Milton’s arrival.

“The bar was good enjoyable,” he mentioned. “Two further days right here, there are are worst locations we could possibly be.”

In Tampa, the animals had been secure at fashionable vacationer points of interest ZooTampa and The Florida Aquarium, which had been aiming to reopen Saturday.

The 1,000 animals on the zoo will stay of their evening homes and hurricane shelter areas whereas habitats are cleared of particles, a spokesperson mentioned. The aquarium additionally confirmed their animals are “doing effectively.”

“Our buildings weathered the storm effectively, as did our animals,” Roger German, president and CEO of the aquarium mentioned in a Thursday information launch.

The zoo sustained some harm from the excessive winds and doesn’t have energy, and the spokesperson anticipates the particles cleanup and restoration, which is already underway, will take just a few days.

In Orlando, miniature golf was among the many few actions out there to vacationers who had been locked down of their resort rooms and rental condos with the parks closed. There was a line moving into Congo River Golf on Worldwide Drive.

Craig Greig of Glasgow, Scotland, would have been on the Magic Kingdom along with his spouse and 10-year-old if the theme parks had been open. As a substitute he was clutching a putter able to putt golf balls over a person made lagoon full of child alligators.

“We simply needed to stretch our legs and get out of the resort,” he mentioned. “Particularly for the baby.” He slept via the evening because the hurricane, his first, roared via central Florida.

Disney World, Common and different points of interest make Orlando america’ most visited vacation spot, drawing 74 million vacationers final 12 months alone.

And Halloween-related celebrations have made October one of many busiest and most profitable stretches.

Hurricanes within the Orlando space are unusual however not unprecedented. Three crossed the world in 2004 – Charley, Frances and Jeanne, and Hurricane Ian brought about some flooding because it plowed via as a downgraded tropical storm in 2022.

Related Press Writers Andrew Dalton and Kaitlyn Huamani contributed from Los Angeles.

