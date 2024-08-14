Disney Star Skai Jackson Arrested at Universal for Domestic Incident

Former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson was arrested whereas at Common Studios on Friday.

Police responded to a home incident involving Jackson round 5 p.m. on Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the authorities’ preliminary investigation, Jackson was decided the first aggressor and was arrested for spousal battery. It’s unclear who else was concerned within the incident.

The actress was transported to the West Hollywood police station for reserving, and her case will likely be despatched to the Van Nuys Superior Courtroom Home for submitting.

Representatives for the actress didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Jackson starred as Zuri within the Disney Channel sequence Jessie from 2011 to 2015. She reprised the function for the primary three seasons of the sequence’ spinoff, Bunk’d. She is going to seem within the thriller The Man within the White Van, which is able to head to U.S. theaters in October.

The film stars Sean Austin of Stranger Issues, together with Ali Larter (The Rookie) and Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2). It’s impressed by a sequence of true crimes within the Nineteen Seventies relating to Annie Williams (performed by Wolfe), who was stalked repeatedly by a person in a white van. The synopsis guarantees a “terrifying Halloween nightmare.”