Disney Launches 2024 Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

What’s this? Disney continues to have a good time Halloween in July with its newest spooky drop — this time with Jack Skellington and the remainder of the Halloweentown gang.

Launching on the Disney Retailer on-line on Monday, July 29, at 8 a.m. PT and in choose retailers, the Nightmare Earlier than Christmas assortment ($15 to $130) options clothes and accessories for the entire household, toys, decor, house items, meals and collectibles that includes the Pumpkin King, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Zero, Dr. Finkelstein, the mayor and even the horrible trick-or-treating trio, Lock, Inventory and Barrel.

The 50-piece vary additionally contains collabs impressed by the Tim Burton movie from Loungefly, Crocs, Pandora, Kidrobot and others, resembling mini backpacks with matching wallets, cozy footwear, limited-edition collectible figurines and appeal jewellery. Some items have already arrived at Walmart, and others can be found for preorder at Kidrobot, Funko, Loungefly and extra.

Park-bound ghouls of all ages can sport Jack- and Sally-inspired sweaters, hoodies, tees, button-downs, attire, skirts, onesies and different items, together with glow-in-the-dark attire and exclusives designed for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland. Equipment embody light-up magnetic shoulder plushes, carryalls, ear headbands, MagicBands and extra, whereas pet dad and mom can outfit their pups in Zero mini backpacks.

So far as house items and decor, get into the scary soirée spirit with a pumpkin spice-scented Funko Pop! figurine of the Pumpkin King, a cheese board set, color-changing mugs, a Halloween countdown clock and loads of vacation tree ornaments. Java lovers also can sip on Bones Espresso’s festive arabica espresso: suppose chocolate-flavored Frog’s Breath beans and Santa Jack’s cranberry creme brulee pods.

See a number of the new Nightmare Earlier than Christmas merch beneath, and store the complete assortment when it drops at Disneystore.com on Monday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.