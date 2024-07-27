Disney Launches 2024 Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

Disney Launches 2024 Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

by

What’s this? Disney continues to have a good time Halloween in July with its newest spooky drop — this time with Jack Skellington and the remainder of the Halloweentown gang.

Launching on the Disney Retailer on-line on Monday, July 29, at 8 a.m. PT and in choose retailers, the Nightmare Earlier than Christmas assortment ($15 to $130) options clothes and accessories for the entire household, toys, decor, house items, meals and collectibles that includes the Pumpkin King, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Zero, Dr. Finkelstein, the mayor and even the horrible trick-or-treating trio, Lock, Inventory and Barrel.

The 50-piece vary additionally contains collabs impressed by the Tim Burton movie from Loungefly, Crocs, Pandora, Kidrobot and others, resembling mini backpacks with matching wallets, cozy footwear, limited-edition collectible figurines and appeal jewellery. Some items have already arrived at Walmart, and others can be found for preorder at Kidrobot, Funko, Loungefly and extra.

Disney Retailer

Park-bound ghouls of all ages can sport Jack- and Sally-inspired sweaters, hoodies, tees, button-downs, attire, skirts, onesies and different items, together with glow-in-the-dark attire and exclusives designed for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland. Equipment embody light-up magnetic shoulder plushes, carryalls, ear headbands, MagicBands and extra, whereas pet dad and mom can outfit their pups in Zero mini backpacks.

So far as house items and decor, get into the scary soirée spirit with a pumpkin spice-scented Funko Pop! figurine of the Pumpkin King, a cheese board set, color-changing mugs, a Halloween countdown clock and loads of vacation tree ornaments. Java lovers also can sip on Bones Espresso’s festive arabica espresso: suppose chocolate-flavored Frog’s Breath beans and Santa Jack’s cranberry creme brulee pods.

See a number of the new Nightmare Earlier than Christmas merch beneath, and store the complete assortment when it drops at Disneystore.com on Monday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Adults Crocs

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Adults Crocs

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington Cheese Board and Tools Set

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Jack Skellington Cheese Board and Instruments Set

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Frog's Breath Diffuser

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Frog’s Breath Diffuser

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Mayor-Mobile Figural Light Up Lenticular Crossbody Bag

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Mayor-Cellular Figural Gentle Up Lenticular Crossbody Bag

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Woven Button-Down Shirt

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Woven Button-Down Shirt

Her Universe x Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Dress

Her Universe x Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Costume

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Women's Union Suit with Hood

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Ladies’s Union Swimsuit with Hood

RoomMates x Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Toile Peel and Stick Wallpaper

RoomMates x Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Toile Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Women's Top and Shorts Pajama Set

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Ladies’s High and Shorts Pajama Set

Funko Pop! Pumpkin King Scented Figurine

Her Universe x Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Women's Cardigan

Her Universe x Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Ladies’s Cardigan

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington Baby Costume Stretchie Sleeper

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Jack Skellington Child Costume Stretchie Sleeper

Her Universe x Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Skirt

Her Universe x Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Skirt

Her Universe x Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Knit Polo

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Countdown Calendar

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Countdown Calendar

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Zero Cuddleez Plush

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Zero Cuddleez Plush

Loungefly Jack Skellington Sequin Mini Backpack

Loungefly Jack Skellington Sequin Mini Backpack

Loungefly x Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Mayor Cosplay Glow Hoodie

Loungefly x Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Mayor Cosplay Glow Hoodie

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington Sketchbook Ornament

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Jack Skellington Sketchbook Decoration

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington Light

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Jack Skellington Gentle

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Musical Figurine

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Musical Figurine

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Zero Canine Mini Backpack

Disney Kidrobot 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Sally 24

Disney Kidrobot ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Sally 24″ Premium Plush Doll in Reward Field

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Plush Set

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Plush Set

Disney 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington Teether

Disney ‘Nightmare Earlier than Christmas’ Jack Skellington Teether

