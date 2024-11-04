Disney+, Freddie Flintoff Team Up for Doc Following ‘Top Gear’ Crash

Disney+ and Freddie Flintoff have teamed up for an untitled authentic documentary movie with unique entry to the previous cricket star.

The 90-minute doc, produced by South Shore, will look again at Flintoff’s life and cricketing profession for England that noticed him win two Ashes sequence, well-known cricket showdowns performed biennially between England and Australia, and turn out to be a nationwide sporting hero.

It can observe his time as a presenter on A League of Their Personal and BBC One’s Prime Gear. Throughout filming for Prime Gear in late 2022, a life-altering automotive crash left Flintoff with extreme facial accidents and damaged ribs. The sports activities star reportedly agreed to a £9 million ($11.6m) monetary settlement with BBC Studios following the crash.

Quickly after, Prime Gear was axed by the BBC after over 4 many years on tv. Flintoff has spoken beforehand in regards to the crash, saying it practically killed him and didn’t seem in public for a very long time after the incident. The daddy-of-four returned to screens this 12 months together with his Subject of Desires, On Tour. Flintoff had stated: “I genuinely shouldn’t be right here after what occurred.”

John Dower has been granted unique entry to Flintoff during the last 12 months to movie his restoration and doc his cricketing profession.

The unique documentary movie is govt produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, Freddie Flintoff and govt produced for Disney+ by Sean Doyle, Govt Director, Unscripted, Disney+.

Flintoff first made his cricket debut in 1998 and shortly after turned an important participant for England, later serving as captain and vice-captain of the workforce. Since his retirement, nevertheless, he has taken a liking to tv appearances and even gained the Australian model of I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here!