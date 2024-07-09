Disney+ Debuts Trailer for Marvel Television’s New Series ‘Agatha All Along’

Immediately, Disney+ launched a brand new trailer and key artwork for the upcoming Marvel Tv live-action sequence Agatha All Alongside. The sequence focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios sequence WandaVision, as she units off on a harmful, mysterious journey full of trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the artistic drive behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

In Agatha All Alongside, the notorious Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of energy after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her curiosity is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Street, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re lacking. Collectively, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull collectively a determined coven, and set off down, down, down The Street…

Along with Hahn, Agatha All Alongside stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The manager producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Schaeffer. The administrators for the sequence embody Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro.

Marvel Tv’s Agatha All Alongside premieres Wednesday, September 18, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, with the primary two episodes, solely on Disney+.